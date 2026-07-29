Akebia Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA) today announced plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, following the close of the financial markets.

Akebia will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights. To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 or toll-free (800) 715-9871 and enter passcode: 4727037. To avoid delays and ensure timely connection, we encourage dialing into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at: https://ir.akebia.com/. An online archive of the webcast can be accessed via the Investors section of Akebia’s website at http://ir.akebia.com.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact

Mercedes Carrasco

mcarrasco@akebia.com