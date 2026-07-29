Amplify ETFs Introduces Next Generation Bitcoin ETF with Launch of the Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF (BNAV)

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs , a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, today announced the launch of the Amplify Fairlead Tactical Bitcoin ETF (BNAV). The groundbreaking fund is sub-advised by Fairlead Asset Management LLC and actively managed by Fairlead’s founder and managing partner, Katie Stockton, CMT, a widely recognized technical analyst and official CNBC Contributor with decades of experience applying rules-based technical methodologies across asset classes.

The bitcoin ETF market has grown quickly since the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs in early 2024, offering investors easier access to the asset class than ever before. As bitcoin investing enters its next phase, investors are increasingly moving beyond broad, passive exposure toward more dynamic, momentum-driven strategies designed to actively adapt to bitcoin's significant market swings. BNAV represents this next evolution, dynamically adjusting bitcoin exposure based on trend-driven technical signals rather than maintaining a constant allocation.

BNAV seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing bitcoin exposure using a systematic investment process. The fund is designed to participate in bitcoin momentum while adapting to changing market conditions, toggling exposure between 70% and 150% of net assets based on evolving market trends. The fund accesses bitcoin primarily through bitcoin ETP options, with the flexibility to use derivatives to achieve exposure above 100% of net assets.

Fairlead applies the same systematic methodology to BNAV that it has refined across equity and digital asset markets. By evaluating technical indicators, the strategy seeks to increase conviction when market conditions strengthen and reduce exposure when they weaken. The strategy is designed to pursue returns that exceed a buy-and-hold bitcoin approach over a full market cycle, with the potential for improved risk-adjusted returns. In a category largely defined by passive strategies, BNAV offers a transparent, rules-based approach backed by Fairlead's technical investment process.

“By combining Katie’s technical expertise with Amplify’s ETF platform, BNAV is designed to provide investors with a distinctive approach to navigating bitcoin market trends,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “We are excited to launch the first bitcoin strategy ETF that incorporates technical analysis and dynamic risk management.”

“Amplify ETFs has a strong track record of delivering innovative investment solutions, making them the right partner to bring our disciplined, technically driven approach to the rapidly evolving digital asset space,” said Stockton. “We believe this partnership provides investors a way to strategically navigate bitcoin’s volatility through an actively managed ETF.”

Bitcoin ETF 1.0 Bitcoin ETF 2.0 (BNAV) Owns bitcoin Manages bitcoin exposure 100% allocation ~70%-150% allocation Passive Momentum driven Ride every drawdown Designed to respond to changing trends One-size-fits-all Dynamic exposure



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About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact: Media Contact: Amplify ETFs Gregory for Amplify ETFs 855-267-3837 Kerry Davis info@amplifyetfs.com 610-228-2098 amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com



The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified. The Fund is actively managed and its performance reflects the investment decisions that the Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund.

The Fund faces risks by investing in Bitcoin through Bitcoin ETP and Bitcoin ETP Options as Bitcoin is a new and highly speculative investment. The market for Bitcoin is volatile and subject to rapid changes, regulatory actions, and numerous challenges to widespread adoption. Issues such as slow transaction processing, variable fees, and price volatility further increase these risks.

There is a lack of consensus regarding the regulation of digital assets, including Bitcoin, and their markets. Trading in shares of a Bitcoin ETP on U.S. securities exchanges may be halted due to market conditions or for reasons that, in the view of an exchange, make trading in shares of the Bitcoin ETP inadvisable.

The Fund may use leverage to increase bitcoin exposure above 100% of the Fund’s net assets, with total exposure of up to approximately 150%. Any exposure above 100% of the Fund’s net assets is expected to be obtained primarily through the use of derivatives, including Bitcoin Futures Contracts and/or Bitcoin ETP Options. The use of leverage may magnify gains and losses and may increase volatility relative to bitcoin.

The Fund may use FLEX Options, which can be less liquid than standardized options. This may make it difficult to close out FLEX Options positions at desired times and prices.

Investment Adviser: Amplify Investments LLC. Sub-Adviser: Fairlead Asset Management LLC. Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.