Palmetto Publishing Releases Sean Terwilliger's Memoir and guide to Living With Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released ALZ Fired Up!, a memoir by Sean Terwilliger that documents his experience navigating life after an Early-Onset Alzheimer's diagnosis at age sixty. The book offers a rare first-person account of battling the disease, confronting a fragmented healthcare system, and pursuing every available treatment modality in search of measurable results.

After some requisite history, Terwilliger opens the narrative in a hospital parking lot moments after receiving his diagnosis. The neurologist spent fewer than ten minutes delivering the news and offered no guidance, no empathy, and no plan. Sitting beside his partner, stunned and in tears, Terwilliger describes fumbling through phone calls to family members and searching medical websites for answers that did not come. From that moment of isolation, the book traces his path through what he calls a "pit of darkness" and into a deliberate, self-directed campaign to understand and slow the progression of the disease while simultaneously building a life full of joy and purpose.

The central conflict is unsparing. Terwilliger faces not only the biological reality of cognitive decline but also the bureaucratic obstacles of insurance companies, inconsistent medical advice, and a care system he argues was not built to serve people with neurological conditions like his. He documents his pursuit of disease-modifying drug treatments, clinical trials, light therapy, sound therapy, supplements, and structured exercise. He becomes his own fiercest advocate, assembling and challenging a medical team while contending with stigma and misinformation at every turn. Along the way he becomes a warrior, speaker, political activist and educator, devoted to the task of defeating stigma and earning a place in the conversation.

ALZ Fired Up! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sean.terwilliger/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/terwilligersean/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@AlzFiredUp

About the Author: Sean Terwilliger is one of the few authors writing about Alzheimer's disease from the inside. Diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease in 2024 at age 60, he transformed his diagnosis into a mission, becoming a recognized advocate and frequent public speaker addressing patients, families, caregivers, and medical professionals. His debut, ALZ Fired Up!, chronicles his journey from despair to purpose. He writes regularly at www.ALZblog.net. Follow Sean Terwilliger for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: alzfiredup@gmail.com

Available for interviews and in-person readings: Author, Sean Terwilliger

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