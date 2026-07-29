PROLLENIUM® Expands PACE with Launch of Eight New Clinical Education Modules

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLLENIUM® , a global leader in medical aesthetic innovation, today announced the addition of eight new training modules to its PACE (PROLLENIUM® Advanced Clinical Education) Training & Education Portal. The expansion, developed in partnership with Harley Academy , a world leader in higher education for aesthetic medicine, builds on the digital portal's April 2026 launch , to deepen practitioners' access to physician-led, evidence-based clinical education.

The eight new modules span key areas of clinical practice, from filler science and anatomy to treatment planning and advanced technique:

HA Filler Rheology

Revanesse® Science

Core Aging Concepts

Core Anatomy

Structural Anatomy

High-Risk Anatomy

Treatment Sequencing

Advanced Dynamics

This release of new educational modules further strengthens PROLLENIUM®'s provider training portfolio, with expanded content focused on key topics such as anatomy and aging. By utilizing a staged deployment strategy — spanning foundational anatomy through advanced technique — PROLLENIUM® is delivering targeted learning experiences that correspond to each injector's stage of development, ensuring a progressive and comprehensive educational pathway that supports continued growth and clinical excellence.

"Our new PACE modules are now live, giving practitioners access to eight new training pathways built to support clinical confidence and predictable patient outcomes" said Kaitlin Daley, SVP and Head of Global Marketing of PROLLENIUM®. "What sets this expansion apart isn't just the breadth of topics — it's the level of clinical rigor behind each one. Every module reflects the same standard of evidence and precision we hold for our products, so practitioners are building real technical judgment they can apply the next time they're in front of a patient."

Expanding Access to Clinical Education

The new modules are available now within the PACE Training & Education Portal, alongside the digital platform's existing library covering the PROLLENIUM® product portfolio — including Revanesse® , SoftFil® , and VAMP™ — with AI-powered anatomy learning tools, and the GEM (Global Evidence Matrix) evidence-based injection technique methodology developed with Harley Academy.

Since the portal's April 2026 launch, nearly 1,500 practitioners across six global regions — the U.S., Canada, Europe, the U.K., Asia-Pacific, and Latin America — have completed more than 15,600 individual training modules, averaging over 10 completed modules per practitioner, reflecting strong engagement with the platform's curriculum.

Aesthetic professionals can access the new modules by visiting the PACE Training & Education Portal at www.prollenium.com/pace or by logging in directly at www.harleyacademy.ai/partners/pace .

About PROLLENIUM®

Founded in 2002, PROLLENIUM® is a science-first innovator in facial aesthetics and regenerative skin technologies. PROLLENIUM® is one of the select few manufacturers to have received FDA approval for its state-of-the-art facilities and combines advanced R&D, high-quality manufacturing, and deep expertise in medical aesthetics. Aesthetic professionals trust PROLLENIUM® brands in over 70 countries.

Contacts

Prollenium@talkshopmedia.com