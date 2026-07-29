QuasarMD Launches New Full-Body Red Light Therapy Mat to Expand Its At-Home Wellness Line



The flexible, wraparound device combines 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light for convenient full-body sessions at home

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuasarMD, a light therapy and wellness technology brand, has expanded its at-home product lineup with the QuasarMD Red Light Therapy Full Body Mat, a flexible device designed to deliver red and near-infrared light across a larger area of the body during a single session.



The Full Body Mat combines 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light through 2,052 LEDs arranged across a wraparound surface. Unlike stationary light therapy panels that may require users to reposition the body during a session, the mat is designed to provide broad coverage while users lie comfortably on a bed, sofa or flat surface.

The product was developed for consumers seeking to incorporate light therapy into regular at-home wellness and post-activity routines. Its flexible construction allows the device to be laid flat or wrapped around the body, providing an alternative to fixed panels and clinic-based LED beds.



Key product specifications include:

2,052 LEDs

660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light

Irradiance of up to approximately 120 mW/cm² at the device surface

Approximate dimensions of 71 by 23 inches

Flexible, wraparound construction

Adjustable session settings

Portable format for use on a bed, sofa or floor

The Full Body Mat is intended for short, consistent sessions as part of a personal wellness routine. QuasarMD recommends following the instructions supplied with the device and beginning with shorter sessions based on individual comfort. Users with photosensitivity, medical conditions or medications that increase light sensitivity should consult a healthcare professional before use.



“As consumers become more intentional about recovery and daily wellness, they are seeking products that can be easily incorporated into their existing routines. QuasarMD designed the Full Body Mat to provide broad light coverage in a flexible format suitable for convenient at-home use.”



The mat uses red and near-infrared wavelengths within the same device. The 660nm visible red light and 850nm near-infrared light can be incorporated into post-workout, evening and general wellness routines. Individual experiences may vary depending on session length, frequency of use and other personal factors.



The QuasarMD Red Light Therapy Full Body Mat is currently available through the company’s official website. Additional product specifications, usage information and safety guidance are available at:



https://quasarmd.com/products/quasarmd-red-light-therapy-full-body-mat



About QuasarMD

QuasarMD is a California-based light therapy and wellness technology brand developing at-home devices for skincare, recovery and personal wellness routines. Its product lineup includes facial light therapy devices, flexible therapy mats and full-body systems designed to make light-based wellness technology more accessible for regular home use.



For more information, visit https://quasarmd.com.



Media Contact

Contact Person: TracyLuo

Email: partners@quasarmd.com

Website: https://quasarmd.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4482e24f-fa61-4f2a-83f6-85c89bca50a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e4c2e28-250e-44f7-85ea-90384b29e534

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22cbb024-bcc6-4e22-8708-f6e2fe3bf37a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dd3b977-67cb-49e3-a682-738bb1a4ae2d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd066aa0-04b6-4652-a340-a862166bd849