CCIB names Goodfish Lake Business Corporation as 2026 Indigenous Business of the Year

TORONTO, ON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) has named Goodfish Lake Business Corporation (GFLBC) as the 2026 recipient of the Indigenous Business of the Year Award, recognizing its 50 years of community-driven economic growth.

Founded in 1976 by Chief Sam Bull and the Economic Development Committee of Whitefish Lake First Nation #128, GFLBC was established to create employment and economic opportunities for the Nation. Beginning as a small dry-cleaning facility and local sewing club, the company now operates in garment manufacturing, industrial laundry services, environmental services, inspections and wildland firefighting services.

“On behalf of our employees, and our owner, the Whitefish Lake First Nation #128, we thank Canadian Council for Indigenous Business for selecting us as a recipient of the 2026 CCIB Indigenous Business of the Year Award,” said Tom Jackson, CEO of GFLBC. “Goodfish Lake Business Corporation’s success is the result of 50 years of forward-thinking leadership and support from our community, as well as corporate support from our key customers in the oil and gas industry, and other industries. We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award.”

GFLBC employs 140 permanent staff across Whitefish Lake, Lac La Biche, Fort McMurray and Edmonton. Approximately 70 per cent of employees are Indigenous, including 88 band members from Whitefish Lake First Nation #128. The company also employs 80 seasonal workers, primarily from the Nation.

The Indigenous Business of the Year Award, presented by ESS Support Services Worldwide, part of Compass Group Canada, honours the achievements and contributions of an Indigenous-owned business with more than 20 employees that supports the economic, social and cultural well-being of Indigenous communities.

"On behalf of ESS Support Services Worldwide, I’d like to congratulate Goodfish Lake Business Corporation on being named the CCIB 2026 Indigenous Business of the Year,” said Peter Kourtis, Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare & Remote Services at Compass Group Canada. "For 50 years, Goodfish Lake Business Corporation has shown what strong leadership and community impact look like. This award recognizes not only their business success, but the lasting legacy they've built. We are proud to celebrate this achievement."

GFLBC is wholly owned by Whitefish Lake First Nation #128, with profits reinvested into community priorities including infrastructure, education and economic development. The company also supports workforce development through on-the-job training and partnerships with institutions such as Portage College.

“This recognition speaks to the leadership and vision that have guided Goodfish Lake Business Corporation over the past 50 years,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. “They are a clear example of how Indigenous businesses have long led the way in sustainable, community-first commerce. Their success reflects a commitment to creating opportunity, strengthening community and building a foundation for future generations.”

GFLBC will be formally recognized on Oct. 15, 2026, in Vancouver during CCIB’s West Coast Business Forum and Awards Dinner.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.