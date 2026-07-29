MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 13 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, July 29, 2026 -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

On the same day, MediWound’s management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 1-844-676-8833

Israel: 1-80-921-2373

International: 1-412-634-6869

Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company’s FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound’s late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with the potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

For more information, visit www.mediwound.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

MediWound Contacts:

Hani Luxenburg Daniel Ferry

Chief Financial Officer Managing Director

MediWound Ltd. LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ir@mediwound.com daniel@lifesciadvisors.com