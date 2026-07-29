Associa Webinar Draws More Than 1,500 Attendees for Timely Discussion on Updated Fannie Mae Reserve Requirements

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted a webinar to help condominium and homeowners association leaders better understand updated Fannie Mae project standards and property insurance requirements, and to prepare for upcoming compliance deadlines.

The webinar, “Updated Fannie Mae Lending Requirements: How They Affect Your Community,” drew more than 1,500 attendees and featured John Reichart, regional vice president at Associa, and Jodi Horne, principal, collateral risk management at Fannie Mae. Together, they provided a general overview of the new requirements, why they matter, how they may affect community associations, and what boards and community leaders can do now to prepare.

The updates come as associations across the country enter budget season and evaluate reserve funding, insurance coverage and long-term financial planning needs. Beginning Jan. 4, 2027, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will require 15% reserve contributions, up from 10%. Changes affecting condominium communities will take effect Aug. 3, 2026.

“As these deadlines approach, community associations need clear, practical information to help them plan,” said John Reichart, regional vice president at Associa. “The strong attendance reflects how important these requirements are for boards, managers and homeowners. Associa is committed to helping communities understand evolving standards and make informed decisions that support long-term financial stability.”

During the session, Reichart and Horne discussed the purpose of the updated requirements, potential impacts for condominium and homeowners associations and key considerations for communities working toward compliance. The discussion also emphasized the importance of proactive planning as boards review budgets, reserve contributions and insurance needs.

The webinar is now available to watch on demand at hub.associaonline.com/annie-mae-reserve-requirements-2.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939