Nocera Advances AI Infrastructure Strategy with Agreement to Acquire QMAX Technology, a Taiwan-Based Authorized Distributor of Micron / Crucial Memory and Storage Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) (“Nocera” or the “Company”) today announced that it has acquired a thirty percent (30%) controlling interest in QMAX Technology Co., Ltd. (“QMAX”), a Taiwan-based memory and storage solutions company and authorized distribution channel for Micron / Crucial memory products, through a variable interest entity (“VIE”) structure pursuant to which the Company issued 300,000 shares of restricted common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to Chien-Hua Tseng, the registered holder of such equity interest. The controlling interest is held through a series of VIE agreements entered into on July 28, 2026 with Mr. Tseng, and became effective upon signing. Through this transaction, Nocera gains established memory sales qualifications, vendor authorizations and distribution relationships covering DRAM modules, server memory and solid-state storage — the critical components at the heart of every AI data center.

The 300,000 consideration shares were valued at $1.36 per share, based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 27, 2026, the first (1st) trading day immediately preceding the effective date, for an aggregate purchase price of $408,000. No cash consideration was paid. The shares were issued in reliance on Regulation S and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The shares bear a restrictive legend and are subject to a lock-up / leak-out arrangement. The 30% controlling interest is held through a Variable Interest Entity structure comprising a voting rights proxy (coupled with an interest), an equity pledge, an exclusive call option exercisable in accordance with applicable Taiwan (R.O.C.) law, and an exclusive business cooperation agreement.

The acquisition represents another significant milestone in Nocera’s ongoing transformation into Nocera Holdings, a diversified technology-focused holding company pursuing strategic opportunities across artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. As Nocera advances its AI data center strategy, management believes that secured access to memory and storage supply — among the scarcest and most strategically contested resources in the AI build-out — will become a defining competitive advantage.

Strategic Rationale: Linking Memory Supply to the AI Build-Out

Memory and storage have rapidly emerged as critical bottlenecks in the global AI infrastructure expansion. Surging demand from AI servers and hyperscale data centers has absorbed a substantial share of global DRAM and NAND capacity, making qualified procurement channels and vendor relationships increasingly valuable strategic assets. Through QMAX, Nocera acquires:

Authorized sales qualifications and channel relationships for Micron / Crucial memory products, including DDR5 desktop and notebook modules, ECC server memory (R-DIMM / U-DIMM) and enterprise and consumer SSDs;

An operating procurement and distribution platform with established upstream supply relationships and downstream customers across Taiwan’s technology channel, with revenue that grew nearly ten-fold between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2025, reaching approximately US$1.36 million in fiscal 2025, and expanding export sales; and

A supply-chain foundation for Nocera’s AI data center strategy, under which memory and storage components can be sourced, qualified and deployed both into Nocera’s own planned data center projects and to third-party data center operators and end users.

Beyond building its own data centers, Nocera intends to work with data center users and operating partners, and is actively assembling the supply chain and customer base to support this strategy. Management believes the combination of secured component supply, distribution qualifications and Nocera’s capital markets platform positions the Company to participate across multiple layers of the AI infrastructure value chain — from components and systems to facilities and services.

Management Commentary

“AI cannot scale without compute, and compute cannot scale without memory. Securing qualified access to memory and storage supply is a foundational step in our AI infrastructure strategy,” said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera. “QMAX brings us established sales qualifications and channel relationships for Micron / Crucial products, an operating supply-chain platform, and a team with deep roots in Taiwan’s memory industry — the epicenter of the global semiconductor ecosystem. As we build and partner on AI data centers, QMAX connects us directly to the components those facilities depend on. We continue to actively evaluate additional acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships that align with our vision of building a diversified global technology holding company focused on long-term shareholder value.”

“Joining the Nocera Holdings platform gives QMAX access to capital, international relationships and a much larger strategic canvas,” said Stanley Tseng (Chien-Hua Tseng), founder of QMAX Technology. “Demand for server memory and storage from AI applications is unlike anything our industry has seen. With Nocera, we can scale from a Taiwan channel business into a supply-chain partner for the AI data center build-out across Asia and beyond.”

Market Backdrop

The acquisition comes as memory has become one of the defining constraints of the AI era. AI servers require multiples of the DRAM content of conventional servers, and the industry-wide shift of wafer capacity toward high-bandwidth memory (HBM) has tightened supply and lifted pricing across DDR5 and enterprise storage. Industry analysts widely expect memory demand from AI data centers to continue outpacing supply over the coming years, reinforcing the strategic value of qualified procurement and distribution channels. Nocera management believes these dynamics will make secured memory supply an increasingly valuable component of its broader AI infrastructure platform.

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Tracker forecasts that global spending on AI infrastructure — comprising AI-optimized servers, storage and networking — will surpass $1 trillion in 2029, reaching approximately $1.08 trillion. Management believes these long-term trends reinforce the strategic rationale for the QMAX transaction and Nocera’s continued expansion into the infrastructure underpinning the global AI economy.

About QMAX Technology Co., Ltd.

QMAX Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based memory and storage solutions provider and authorized distribution channel for Micron / Crucial products, founded in 2015. QMAX distributes DDR5 desktop and notebook memory, ECC server memory, enterprise and consumer SSDs and related storage products to channel and export customers. For more information, please visit www.qmax.tw.

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends. Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.Nocera.company and www.noceraholdings.com (website updates coming soon) as we begin to launch the Nocera Holdings brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the parties’ ability to complete the contemplated transaction on the terms described or at all; risks related to the VIE structure, including the enforceability of the VIE agreements under the laws of Taiwan (R.O.C.) and the Company’s ability to consolidate or otherwise reflect the financial results of QMAX under applicable accounting standards; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated strategic benefits of the acquisition; the ability to maintain vendor authorizations, sales qualifications and supply relationships following the transaction; volatility in memory and storage pricing and supply; the Company’s ability to finance, develop and operate AI data center projects; general economic and business conditions; the Company’s ability to identify, negotiate and consummate acquisitions or strategic investments on favorable terms or at all; the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the Company’s limited operating history in the AI and infrastructure sectors; risks related to operating in international markets; and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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