Streamex Corp. Releases Investor Video on the Platform Strategy and Growth Initiatives Featuring VP of Product and Design Kori Handy

WINTER PARK, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today released an investor video featuring Kori Handy, Vice President of Product and Design, outlining the Company’s product roadmap and long-term strategy.

The video is available at Investor Video Platform Strategy and Growth Initiative

Summary of the Video

Gold Is the First Asset, Not the Destination

Streamex is frequently asked whether it is just a gold company. It is not. Gold is the asset proving a much larger thesis. Everything the Company has built for GLDY, the custody infrastructure, the distribution networks, the compliance engine, the trading and liquidity venues, the banking relationships, the platform, and the team supporting it, is portable to the assets Streamex creates next. None of it is specific to gold. Every new asset inherits an ecosystem that is already in place, which is what makes this foundation difficult to replicate.

Trust Is the Product

Technology was never the primary challenge. Trust was. In financial services, every additional click and every unanswered question creates friction, and friction becomes hesitation when money is involved. Every roadmap discussion now begins with one question: will this increase trust? If the answer is no, the Company does not build it. That principle is visible in decisions already made, independent monthly reserve examinations by EisnerAmper LLP, real-time reserve verification through the Chainlink Proof of Reserves Oracle, custody held with qualified custodians, daily NAV calculations by Zedra, and secondary trading on venues where investor eligibility is enforced automatically.

From Product to Infrastructure: The GLDY Access Network

Streamex does not win by serving every investor directly. It wins by enabling other financial institutions, banks, brokerages, retirement platforms, and advisors, to offer the assets we create to their own customers. Rather than each institution building this infrastructure themselves, they will be able to connect to Streamex. That changes the opportunity from thousands of investors to millions, and it is already underway with GLDY:

Siebert Financial - brokers can offer GLDY to clients across a network overseeing approximately $20 billion in assets, supported by a clearing agreement with tZERO.

brokers can offer GLDY to clients across a network overseeing approximately $20 billion in assets, supported by a clearing agreement with tZERO. Inspira Financial - a qualified custodian holding over $63 billion across 8 million accounts, enabling RIAs and wealth managers to hold GLDY within their existing framework.

a qualified custodian holding over $63 billion across 8 million accounts, enabling RIAs and wealth managers to hold GLDY within their existing framework. Equity Trust - will soon make GLDY accessible to more than 359,000 U.S. retirement accounts representing over $72 billion in assets.

will soon make GLDY accessible to more than 359,000 U.S. retirement accounts representing over $72 billion in assets. tZERO - regulated custody and trading on a SEC-registered Alternative Trading System.

regulated custody and trading on a SEC-registered Alternative Trading System. Orca and Metalayer - GLDY trades on permissioned liquidity pools on Solana’s leading decentralized exchange.

GLDY trades on permissioned liquidity pools on Solana’s leading decentralized exchange. Wintermute - instant liquidity 24/7, 365. Combined with Orca, approximately $12 million in seeded liquidity and settlement moved from T+2 to T+0.

instant liquidity 24/7, 365. Combined with Orca, approximately $12 million in seeded liquidity and settlement moved from T+2 to T+0. Coinbase Prime, Anchorage Digital, and BitGo - institutional digital asset custody across providers investors already trust.





What Comes Next

Several capabilities that define the longer-term vision are already live. Gold that generates yield is operational, with four yield distributions paid to date and NAV tracking the gold price directly.

What comes next builds on that same foundation: GLDC, a permissionless stablecoin backed by GLDY; additional tokenized commodities including silver, oil and gas, and copper; the ability for investors to access liquidity against their assets without selling them; the use of productive assets as collateral; and direct distribution through banks. Each becomes achievable because the underlying infrastructure already exists, and because that infrastructure extends naturally to assets well beyond gold.

Kori Handy, Vice President of Product and Design of Streamex, said:

“The companies that create the most value aren’t the ones with the most features. They’re the ones that build the best foundations. What caught my attention about Streamex was everything happening underneath the product, the banking relationships, the custody infrastructure, the compliance engine. Those pieces are incredibly difficult to replicate. Siebert brokers can sell GLDY, RIAs can custody it at Inspira, it settles instantly through Wintermute, and an independent accounting firm verifies the gold every month. None of that is gold-specific. That is a platform.”

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said:

“Kori has built and scaled financial products at companies managing billions in assets, and that experience is already changing how we think about our platform. What I want shareholders to take away from this video is that the partnerships we have announced over the past year are not separate wins. They are one connected system.”

About Kori Handy, Vice President of Product and Design

Kori Handy is a product executive and fintech entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience building products across banking, payments, and investing. He has held senior product leadership roles at PayPal, Microsoft, Expedia, and DraftKings, and most recently served as Product Design Leader at Groundfloor, the investment platform managing more than $2.5 billion in assets for over 280,000 investors. A repeat founder, Mr. Handy founded Kepler Savings, a retirement savings platform serving employers including Taco Bell, KFC, and Wendy’s, and Design First Apps, which generated more than 2 million downloads and 40+ Apple editorial features before being acquired by a private equity firm.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments. For everyday investors, GLDY reframes traditional gold investment strategies: it is digital gold delivered as a gold-backed crypto asset that also pays yield.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

If you have any questions you would like to ask the team please submit them here: https://forms.gle/nFyA5FUs5BsQ7Dvu9

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, product roadmap, platform development, future growth, distribution partnerships, potential future product capabilities, and the expected performance and adoption of GLDY and other products. Statements regarding future product functionality, including yield generation, liquidity features, retirement account availability, collateral use, and institutional distribution, reflect current intentions and are not commitments or guarantees that such capabilities will be developed or made available. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex