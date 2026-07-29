CTERA Extends Microsoft 365 Copilot to the Enterprise File Estate, with Governed, Classified and Searchable Data to Improve AI Quality and Outcomes

New York, NY, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTERA, a leader in intelligent data management, today announced support for Microsoft Copilot, enabling organizations to securely extend Microsoft 365 Copilot and Teams Copilot beyond Microsoft 365 repositories to governed enterprise file data managed by CTERA across edge locations, data centers, and cloud environments.

The CTERA Intelligent Data Platform securely connects Microsoft Copilot to enterprise file data through the open Model Context Protocol and CTERA Content into a secure Global File System, allowing end users to retrieve accurate, source-cited answers based on the files they are authorized to access. With CTERA, enterprise data remains in place, existing permissions are preserved, and organizations avoid costly migrations or custom retrievals. Organizations can use CTERA Classify to enrich enterprise data with semantic understanding, metadata, and classification while ensuring every AI response respects existing access controls and governance policies.

Rather than creating another AI repository, CTERA transforms existing enterprise storage into a trusted data foundation for AI. Key benefits include:

Improve answer quality and relevance. CTERA Search, Classify, and Experts enrich unstructured content with searchable and semantic context, helping Copilot retrieve the right information for grounded, trustworthy responses with cited source documents.

CTERA Search, Classify, and Experts enrich unstructured content with searchable and semantic context, helping Copilot retrieve the right information for grounded, trustworthy responses with cited source documents. Meets employees where they work. Delivered inside Copilot and Teams via single sign-on with no new app to learn.

Delivered inside Copilot and Teams via single sign-on with no new app to learn. Unlock enterprise knowledge beyond Microsoft 365. Extend Microsoft Copilot beyond SharePoint and OneDrive to securely access file data stored across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Extend Microsoft Copilot beyond SharePoint and OneDrive to securely access file data stored across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Deliver permission-aware AI responses. Every answer is generated only from content each individual user is authorized to access, eliminating the oversharing risks associated with traditional AI ingestion methods.

Every answer is generated only from content each individual user is authorized to access, eliminating the oversharing risks associated with traditional AI ingestion methods. Data stays in place. Content is automatically indexed in place and never migrated out of a governance boundary.

The Copilot integration extends a strategy CTERA has been building since becoming the first hybrid cloud platform to support the Model Context Protocol natively, opening enterprise file data to AI agents including Claude, Gemini, and Copilot.

“Our customers have told us they're enabling Copilot across their general workforce, and we built this integration to support that rollout directly – but with data, security and governance CIOs and employees can trust,” said Aron Brand, CTO at CTERA. “The same architecture that governs MCP access for Copilot also governs it for every other AI tool we support. Enterprises don't have to choose one AI ecosystem. They get one governed data layer that works across all of them, for human employees, specialized agents, and agentic automated workflows.”

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About CTERA

CTERA is the global leader in the integrated data intelligence market enabling organizations of all sizes to efficiently and effectively manage, protect, and leverage their unstructured data across highly distributed environments. With a foundation built on security, scale, and seamless integration, the CTERA Intelligent Data Platform empowers organizations to align their data management strategies to continuously deliver against today’s business needs and tomorrow’s vision.