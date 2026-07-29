Farmington Hills, MI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Danette Stenta,

Executive Vice President of Marketing

dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

Beztak Receives Unanimous Planning Commission Approval for Transformative Luxury Apartment Community in Ann Arbor

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. July 29, 2026 — Beztak, a nationally recognized real estate development, construction and property management company, has received unanimous approval from the Ann Arbor Planning Commission for its highly anticipated luxury apartment community at 2424 E. Stadium Boulevard, paving the way for the transformation of the vacant former University Inn property into a vibrant new residential destination.

The approval marks a major milestone in the redevelopment of more than four acres, located at the Stadium Boulevard and Washtenaw Avenue intersection, where an underutilized site will be reimagined into a dynamic community featuring 307 apartment homes, including 295 apartments within a six-story midrise building and 12 townhomes across three, three-story buildings.

"We're grateful for the Planning Commission's unanimous support and appreciate the thoughtful collaboration throughout the review process," said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. "Our vision is to create a community that complements the surrounding neighborhood while delivering exceptional design, sustainable construction and desirable amenities in one of the city's most sought-after locations."

Located adjacent to the Trader Joe’s on East Stadium Boulevard, the community is designed to offer and elevated living experience with amenities that encourage connection, wellness and convenience. Residents will enjoy a resort-style swimming pool, expansive landscaped courtyard with several outdoor gathering spaces, and generous green space designed for recreation, relaxation, and community engagement.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of the development. Designed to National Green Building Standard principles, the building will incorporate sustainable building practices, locally sourced materials where possible, all-electric apartment homes, energy-efficient heat pump technology in select residences, and abundant bicycle parking to encourage alternative transportation.

Additional project highlights include:

307 apartment homes, including 12 townhome residences

417 enclosed and surface parking spaces

156 bicycle parking spaces

Resort-style pool and landscaped courtyard

Energy-efficient, all-electric residences

Convenient access to shopping, dining, recreation and major transportation corridors

Beyond creating new housing, the project represents the revitalization of a highly visible property. Located within the city’s new TC-1 zoning district, the community will provide high-quality rental housing designed for professionals, families, empty nesters and others seeking a connected, amenity-rich lifestyle near employers, shopping, restaurants, parks, and educational institutions.

During the Planning Commission meeting, city officials emphasized the importance of expanding Ann Arbor's housing supply with high-quality, non-student-oriented rental housing with a variety of unit types to serve a broader range of residents.

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About Beztak

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.