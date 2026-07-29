Alpha Modus Announces Corporate Development Initiative to Enhance Long-Term Shareholder Value

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), an AI-driven technology company focused on retail and fintech innovation, today announced the expansion of its corporate development strategy to evaluate opportunities that strengthen its technology platform and enhance long-term shareholder value.

As part of this initiative, Alpha Modus will evaluate acquisitions, strategic partnerships, opportunities, and business combinations with companies whose technologies or teams complement its existing business or provide entry into attractive, high-growth technology markets that align with the Company's long-term vision.

"We have built a strong foundation through our technology, intellectual property, and public company platform," said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. "Our focus is to deploy those strengths in ways that create long-term shareholder value. That includes evaluating opportunities that complement our business, expand our capabilities, and accelerate disciplined growth."

While Alpha Modus remains focused on advancing its leadership in artificial intelligence, fintech, and intelligent retail technologies, the Company will also consider opportunities in adjacent innovation-driven sectors where strategic fit, differentiated technology, and long-term value creation align with its disciplined approach to capital allocation.

"Whether through internal innovation, strategic partnerships, or selective acquisitions, our objective remains the same, to build a stronger company and create lasting value for our shareholders," Alessi added.

The Company may engage in discussions regarding potential strategic transactions from time to time; however, there can be no assurance that any transaction will result from these discussions or be completed.

Interested in Exploring Strategic Opportunities?

Alpha Modus welcomes introductions from entrepreneurs, private companies, investors, venture capital firms, private equity sponsors, and investment banking professionals whose technologies or businesses may align with the Company's long-term strategic objectives.

For confidential inquiries regarding potential strategic opportunities, please contact:

Corporate Development

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: opportunities@alphamodus.com

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Website: www.alphamodus.com

Patent portfolio: Open Link

Press room: alphamodus.com/press-room

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing herein shall be construed as an offer to buy or sell any securities of Alpha Modus or any other entity.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com