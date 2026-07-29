OxyCon 2026 Agenda Goes Live: Experts to Discuss AI and the Future of the Open Web

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 29, 2026: Oxylabs , a leading web intelligence platform and proxy provider, has revealed the 2026 agenda for the industry-renowned event OxyCon . Taking place on September 16 and available to follow live online, this year’s program brings together voices from the BBC , Black Forest Labs, NIQ , Adobe , alongside ScrapingBee’s and Oxylabs’ own engineers and strategists to explore where public web data goes next. Registration is open now, and attendance is free. You can secure your spot on the OxyCon 2026 website .

OxyCon annually brings together global industry leaders, technical experts, and data innovators. Last year’s edition drew 4,300+ attendees from 280+ companies. This year’s event digs into how AI is reshaping data extraction, how teams scale fast and adaptive infrastructure, and what a more locked-down web could mean for the businesses, journalists, and researchers who rely on it.

Oxylabs group CEO Vytautas Savickas said: “At first, AI was a story about better models. The next chapter is about everything around them: the infrastructure, the systems, and the live data that let AI actually work in the real world. OxyCon 2026 is where the people building that layer come together, and this year’s agenda reflects exactly where the industry is heading.”

The 2026 agenda includes sessions built on various industry perspectives and experiences:

Andrius Kūkšta, Tech Lead at Oxylabs, will open the technical program with “Your Next Dataset Starts with a Prompt,” where he will reveal a brand-new Oxylabs solution and demo it live.

Etienne Ellie, Lead Developer at ScrapingBee , on Web Hydration: Loading Dynamic Content Without a Browser, a lighter, faster way to scrape dynamic pages without the browser overhead.

, on Web Hydration: Loading Dynamic Content Without a Browser, a lighter, faster way to scrape dynamic pages without the browser overhead. Giedrius Šteimantas, Director of Scraping Engineering at Oxylabs, on Where AI Actually Helps in Production Scraping, cutting through the hype to show where AI genuinely earns its place.

Kieron William Spearing and Juan Manuel Perez from Centric Software , on The Cost of Solving the Wrong Problem, using system-wide data to decide where anti-bot R&D actually pays off across thousands of crawlers.

, on The Cost of Solving the Wrong Problem, using system-wide data to decide where anti-bot R&D actually pays off across thousands of crawlers. Yenny Cheung, VP of Engineering at Bluefish AI , on Agentic Workflows: Patterns Behind Successful AI Automation, and how to bring AI into development without losing quality or control.

, on Agentic Workflows: Patterns Behind Successful AI Automation, and how to bring AI into development without losing quality or control. Marija Gecaitė, hosting The Adaptive Web: Turning Industry Challenges into Competitive Advantage, a panel with Pierluigi Vinciguerra, Andreea Stroe, Hocine Amrane, and Andrey Gourine.

Denas Grybauskas, Chief Governance and Strategy Officer at Oxylabs, leading this year's headline panel, Is the Web Closing? What It Could Mean for Businesses, Journalists, and Researchers, alongside Carl Miller ( CASM Technology ), Paul Bradshaw (BBC / Birmingham City University ), and Krishna Sood ( Black Forest Labs ).

), Paul Bradshaw (BBC / ), and Krishna Sood ( ). Tadas Gedgaudas, Founder of topYappers, closing the presentations with the Best Open-Source Scraping Repositories of 2026. This session is exclusive to our live audience and will not be available in later on-demand archives, making real-time viewing essential.

Denas Grybauskas shared why this year’s open web conversation matters now: “ The internet was founded on principles of open access that are under attack today. When access is being restricted, it is not only businesses that feel it. Journalists lose sources, researchers lose evidence, and the public loses a way to hold power to account. That’s the conversation we want to have out in the open, with the people living it.”

To find out more and claim a free space at the virtual event held on September 16, visit the OxyCon 2026 website .

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About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilise the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times FT 1000 list for several consecutive years. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

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Kristina Sprindyte

Email: press@oxylabs.io

Website: https://oxylabs.io

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