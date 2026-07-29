Patria Announces Second Quarter 2026 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments Limited (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2026 on Friday, July 31, 2026, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/asz8ozen

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria’s website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Patria distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in firm updates can sign up to receive Patria press releases via email at https://ir.patria.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With over 37 years of experience and more than $59 billion in assets under management, we believe we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com.



Asset Classes: Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Private Equity, Solutions (GPMS), and Public Equities

Main sectors: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services

Investment Regions: Latin America, Europe and the U.S.

Contacts:

Patria Shareholder Relations

E. PatriaShareholderRelations@patria.com

Media - Burson

E. patria@hillandknowlton.com / T. +44 20 7113 3468