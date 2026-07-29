NOMAD Announces Operational Deployment of Two Mobile Battery Systems by DSO Electric Cooperative

Deployment follows a successful peak-shaving pilot that projected over $100,000 in seasonal demand cost savings

Boca Raton, Fla., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, today announced that DSO Electric Cooperative has placed two customer-owned NOMAD Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) into ongoing seasonal operation following the successful completion of a 2025 peak-shaving pilot and purchase of the systems.

The NOMAD Travelers are part of Kansas-based DSO’s seasonal peak-demand management strategy, helping the cooperative reduce wholesale electricity costs while providing flexible, rapidly deployable grid capacity. The 2025 pilot projected over $100,000 in seasonal demand charge savings, prompting DSO to purchase the two units for continued use.

“DSO’s transition from a pilot participant to an owner-operator provides validation of both our technology and the value proposition of transportable energy storage,” said Geordan Pursglove, Chief Executive Officer of NOMAD. “Utilities need new ways to address rising electricity demand, aging infrastructure, and long lead times for conventional grid expansion. NOMAD gives them the flexibility to deploy utility-scale storage where it is needed, reposition it as operating requirements change, and avoid many of the siting and construction constraints associated with permanent installations.”

Electric cooperatives and utilities typically purchase wholesale power based in part on their peak periods of electricity demand, when even brief usage spikes can significantly affect monthly charges. By utilizing periods of low demand to power the batteries and deploying stored energy during peak-load events, NOMAD’s mobile battery systems can help utilities reduce demand charges and better manage short-duration spikes in electricity consumption.

During the 2025 pilot, two NOMAD Traveler units were integrated into DSO’s distribution network in less than one day, with minimal site preparation. The project demonstrated that mobile battery energy storage can meet seasonal peak-demand requirements without committing assets to a single location for their entire operating lives.

“The pilot demonstrated that NOMAD’s mobile battery systems could help us manage peak demand while providing the flexibility to deploy the assets as our system needs change,” said Derrick Rutherford, Chief Administrative Manager at DSO Electric Cooperative. “Based on the pilot’s results, we elected to purchase the two units and incorporate them into our ongoing seasonal operations as part of our broader effort to manage wholesale power costs for our members.”

In addition to peak-demand management, transportable battery energy storage systems can be deployed for planned maintenance, temporary substation capacity, emergency response, storm restoration, renewable energy integration, and other applications requiring deployable grid support. Because the systems can be relocated, utilities can use a single asset across multiple locations and applications as operating requirements evolve. The same rapidly deployable systems can also help address rising electricity demand associated with AI infrastructure and hyperscale data center deployment.

"The electric grid of the future will require infrastructure that is not only intelligent and resilient but also flexible,” said John Travaglini, President of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, the subsidiary of parent company NOMAD Power Solutions. "As electricity demand grows and utilities face increasingly lengthy infrastructure development timelines, we believe mobility will become an important characteristic of next-generation grid assets. DSO’s move into ongoing operations demonstrates how transportable energy storage can progress from a targeted pilot project to an integral part of a utility’s long-term operating strategy."

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, is a leader in transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems. The Company's mobile BESS platforms deliver rapidly deployable, scalable energy solutions for electric utilities, AI infrastructure, data centers, commercial and industrial customers, emergency response, renewable energy integration, and grid modernization. By mobilizing energy storage, NOMAD enables customers to deploy power where and when it is needed—without waiting for permanent infrastructure.

For more information, please visit https://ir.nomadpower.com/.

About DSO Electric Cooperative

DSO Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric cooperative headquartered in Solomon, Kansas, serving communities throughout central Kansas. The cooperative is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable electric service while investing in innovative technologies that improve operational performance and create long-term value for its member-owners.

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