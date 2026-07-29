First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Performance

 | Source: First National Corporation First National Corporation

STRASBURG, Va., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported consolidated net income of $5.7 million and basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.64 and $0.63, respectively, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. 

"Our quarterly and year-to-date results reflect steady execution of our intentional, profitable growth strategy. Growth in average loan and deposit balances lifted net interest income, and net loans expanded for a second straight quarter as our new and legacy banking teams continue to deepen customer relationships. The net interest margin in excess of four percent combined with expense management and strong asset quality delivered a strong second quarter and first half of the year.  I am also pleased to report that we received all regulatory approvals for the pending sale of our North Carolina branches which we expect to close early in the fourth quarter, continuing our branch optimization initiative announced earlier this year," said Scott C. Harvard, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Corporation.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2026

 Basic earnings per share of $0.64 per share, compared to $0.56 one year prior, and $0.54 in the previous quarter
 Adjusted basic earnings per share(1) of $0.64 per share, compared to $0.57 one year prior, and $0.54 in the previous quarter
 Return on average assets of 1.11% compared to 1.00% one year prior, and 0.98% in the previous quarter
 Return on average equity of 12.03% compared to 11.85% one year prior, and 10.51% in the previous quarter
 Tax equivalent net interest margin(1) of 4.15%, up from 3.95% one year prior, and 3.99% in the previous quarter
 Net loan growth of $22.7 million for the quarter, a 6.3% annualized growth rate
 Asset quality remained sound with non-performing assets at 0.23% of total assets
 Noninterest bearing deposits of $520.5 million, or 28% of deposits, contributed to our low funding cost


NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company’s net interest margin fully tax equivalent ("FTE")(1) was 4.15%, compared to 3.99% for the first quarter of 2026 and 3.95% in the second quarter of 2025. The Company’s net interest margin (FTE)(1) for the second quarter of 2026 includes the impact of acquisition accounting fair value adjustments. Net accretion income related to acquisition accounting was $245 thousand, a 5-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Prior period acquisition accounting resulted in net accretion income of $211 thousand, or a 4-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and net accretion income of $907 thousand, or a 19-basis point incremental increase to the net interest margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Earning asset yields for the second quarter of 2026 increased 11-basis points to 5.31% compared to the first quarter of 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, net interest income FTE(1) was $20.1 million, an increase of $1.3 million from $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2026 due to an increase in average interest-earning assets, improved yields, reduced funding costs and average and net loan growth.

The impact of acquisition accretion and amortization is reflected in the following table (dollars in thousands):

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Jun 30, 2025  Jun 30, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
Loans $334  $294  $930  $628  $736 
Deposits  (14)  (10)  163   (24)  606 
Borrowings  (75)  (73)  (186)  (148)  (471)
  $245  $211  $907  $456  $871 


ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a $426 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $450 thousand for the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter provision was comprised of a $350 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $79 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a $3 thousand reduction in the credit losses on securities.  Net charge-offs totaled $105 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, compared to net charge-offs of $542 thousand in the first quarter of 2026 and net charge-offs of $448 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $14.9 million, or 1.00% of total loans on June 30, 2026, compared to $14.7 million, or 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2026, and $15.2 million, or 1.05% of total loans on June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans remained consistent with the prior period and decreased from the prior year due to declines in specific reserves on individually analyzed loans. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets coverage was 315% on June 30, 2026, compared to 331% on March 31, 2026, and 223% on June 30, 2025. 

NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE

Noninterest income increased $194 thousand to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $3.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase in noninterest income includes increases in ATM and check card income, other operating income, and brokered mortgage fees compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $455 thousand to $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2026 from $16.0 million in the prior quarter. The increase in noninterest expense includes increases in other operating expense, marketing expense, legal and professional fees, supplies expense, and data processing expense.

The sale of two banking offices in Roanoke Rapids and Louisburg, North Carolina, including most of the deposit and loan accounts associated with those offices, has received all required regulatory approvals with a planned transaction date in October 2026. The company anticipates a one-time gain on the sale of the offices in the fourth quarter of 2026.  The Bank also plans to consolidate three additional banking offices and discontinue low volume ATMs at non-branch locations before year-end. The sale and consolidation combined will reduce the number of banking offices from 33 to 28 by year end. The goals of these branch optimization actions are to streamline operations, improve profitability and allocate resources to faster growing markets. 

INCOME TAXES

Income tax expense was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2026. The effective tax rate of 19.5% for the second quarter of 2026 remained consistent with 19.5% in the first quarter of 2026. 

BALANCE SHEET

On June 30, 2026, total assets were $2.076 billion, an increase of $34.2 million or 1.7% from June 30, 2025. Total assets were consistent with the prior quarter with the increase in loan growth offset by the decrease in cash and cash equivalents, and the increase from the prior year was driven by loan growth and additional securities available for sale.

On June 30, 2026, loans held for investment ("LHFI") net of allowance totaled $1.472 billion, an increase of $22.7 million or 3.0% annualized from $1.450 billion on March 31, 2026, and an increase of $44.2 million or 3.1% from June 30, 2025. Net loan growth in the second quarter and for the year has been driven by increased production from newly hired bankers along with our continued focus on relationship banking. 

On June 30, 2026, total investments were $322.8 million, a decrease of $1.7 million or 0.5% from March 31, 2026, and an increase of $23.2 million or 7.7% from June 30, 2025. Available for sale ("AFS") securities totaled $227.8 million on June 30, 2026, and $217.7 million on March 31, 2026, and $187.6 million on June 30, 2025. The increase compared to the prior year was driven by security purchases exceeding portfolio cashflows and utilization of excess cash. Total net unrealized losses on the AFS securities portfolio were $15.8 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $16.2 million on March 31, 2026, and $18.9 million on June 30, 2025. Held to maturity securities are carried at amortized cost and totaled $89.4 million on June 30, 2026, $101.3 million on March 31, 2026, and $106.4 million on June 30, 2025.

On June 30, 2026, total deposits were $1.831 billion, a decrease of $6.2 million or 0.3% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $28.0 million or 1.6% from June 30, 2025. While total deposits as of June 30, 2026 declined when compared to March 31, 2026, average deposit balances for the second quarter were up $49.6 million or 2.7%. Overall, the deposit balances were relatively stable in comparison with the prior quarter and the prior year with increases primarily in savings and interest-bearing demand deposits. There were $25.0 million in other borrowings with the Federal Home Loan Bank on June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, and available lines of credit totaled $747.8 million on June 30, 2026, $764.2 million on March 31, 2026, and $633.7 million on June 30, 2025.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and to meet potential demand from deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $573.8 million on June 30, 2026, $558.9 million on March 31, 2026, and $545.7 million on June 30, 2025. Excluding municipal deposits that have collateral pledged, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $466.9 million on June 30, 2026, $461.3 million on March 31, 2026, and $451.9 million on June 30, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased slightly from the prior period and improved from the prior year as previously reserved loans were charged off since the second quarter of 2025. Management classifies NPAs as non-accrual loans and other real estate owned ("OREO"). The Bank had no OREO on June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, or June 30, 2025. NPAs as a percentage of total loans were 0.32% on June 30, 2026, up from 0.30% on March 31, 2026, but down from 0.47% on June 30, 2025. NPAs increased by $292 thousand to $4.7 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $4.4 million on March 31, 2026, but decreased by $2.1 million from $6.8 million on June 30, 2025.

There were no loans past due over 90 days or more and still accruing interest on June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, or June 30, 2025. Loans past-due 30-89 days and still accruing interest decreased to $2.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans on June 30, 2026, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.34% of total loans on March 31, 2026, and $3.2 million, or 0.22%, of total loans on June 30, 2025.  The health care provider portfolio balance continues to decline with $8.6 million in loan balances and $3.4 million in unamortized premiums. The portfolio has loans totaling $1.8 million currently on non-accrual that are specifically reserved for $1.3 million. 

CAPITAL

During the second quarter of 2026, the Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.17 per common share, compared to $0.17 in the first quarter of 2026 and $0.155 in the second quarter of 2025. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $19.71 at June 30, 2026, from $19.11 per share at March 31, 2026, and $17.40 at June 30, 2025.

The following table provides capital ratios and values for the periods ended:

First National Corporation (2)Jun 30, 2026  Mar 31, 2026  Jun 30, 2025 
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.81% 14.64% 14.89%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.22% 13.06% 12.37%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.60% 12.44% 11.74%
Leverage ratio 9.62% 9.65% 8.99%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.65% 8.39% 7.73%
Tangible book value per share (1)$19.71 $19.11 $17.40 
          
First BankJun 30, 2026 Mar 31, 2026 Jun 30, 2025 
Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 13.91% 13.75% 12.89%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.87% 12.73% 11.81%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (3) 12.87% 12.73% 11.81%
Leverage ratio (3) 9.44% 9.38% 8.56%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.75% 8.49% 7.68%


ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its bankers, consumer and business mobile banking platforms, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and thirty-three banking office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the Roanoke Valley, the Richmond MSA, the south-central regions of Virginia, and in northern North Carolina. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in a title insurance company.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted operating net income, adjusted operating non-interest expense, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions, including with respect to pending branch sales and other branch optimization initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "will," "continue," and “projects,” as well as similar expression. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the anticipated benefits of its plans and strategies or that its actual results, performance, or achievements will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. For details on factors that could affect expectations, future events, or results, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in First National Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

CONTACTS

Scott C. HarvardBrad E. Schwartz
President and CEOExecutive Vice President and CFO
(540) 545-7695(540) 465-6130
sharvard@fbvirginia.com bschwartz@fbvirginia.com 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Income Statement                    
Interest and dividend income                    
Interest and fees on loans $22,145  $21,017  $21,594  $43,162  $42,231 
Interest on deposits in banks  1,288   1,170   1,891   2,458   3,562 
Interest on federal funds sold              40 
Taxable interest on securities  1,843   1,786   1,313   3,629   2,627 
Tax-exempt interest on securities  293   292   298   585   598 
Dividends  64   64   69   128   129 
Total interest and dividend income $25,633  $24,329  $25,165  $49,962  $49,187 
Interest expense                    
Interest on deposits $5,410  $5,414  $6,080  $10,824  $12,118 
Interest on subordinated debt  170   168   468   338   935 
Interest on junior subordinated debt  69   66   66   135   132 
Interest on other borrowings  3   5   3   8   3 
Total interest expense $5,652  $5,653  $6,617  $11,305  $13,188 
Net interest income $19,981  $18,676  $18,548  $38,657  $35,999 
Provision for credit losses  426   450   911   876   1,743 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $19,555  $18,226  $17,637  $37,781  $34,256 
Noninterest income                    
Service charges on deposit accounts $913  $924  $1,020  $1,837  $2,033 
ATM and check card fees  1,155   1,047   1,128   2,202   2,124 
Wealth management fees  902   911   867   1,813   1,765 
Fees for other customer services  295   287   230   582   488 
Brokered mortgage fees  153   115   183   268   293 
Income from bank owned life insurance  239   259   231   498   477 
Net (loss) gains on securities available for sale     8      8    
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale  4   1      5    
Net gain on subordinated debt payoff        80      80 
Gain on disposal of premises and equipment  56         56    
Other operating income  301   272   150   573   240 
Total noninterest income $4,018  $3,824  $3,889  $7,842  $7,500 
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits $9,006  $8,982  $8,033  $17,988  $16,722 
Occupancy  974   972   944   1,946   2,013 
Equipment  1,131   1,093   1,057   2,224   2,082 
Marketing  476   341   286   817   506 
Supplies  192   146   198   338   415 
Legal and professional fees  742   688   594   1,430   1,115 
ATM and check card expense  608   571   537   1,179   976 
FDIC assessment  224   227   315   451   729 
Bank franchise tax  395   380   348   775   665 
Data processing expense  435   394   504   829   1,266 
Core deposit intangible amortization expense  433   434   441   867   883 
Other real estate owned (income), net              (7)
Net loss on disposal of premises and equipment        7      7 
Merger expense        92      2,032 
Other operating expense  1,821   1,754   1,835   3,575   4,122 
Total noninterest expense $16,437  $15,982  $15,191  $32,419  $33,526 
Income before income taxes $7,136  $6,068  $6,335  $13,204  $8,230 
Income tax expense  1,393   1,181   1,284   2,574   1,581 
Net income $5,743  $4,887  $5,051  $10,630  $6,649 



FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  At or for the Three Months Ended  At or for the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Common Share and Per Common Share Data                    
Earnings per common share, basic $0.64  $0.54  $0.56  $1.18  $0.74 
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic(1) $0.64  $0.54  $0.57  $1.18  $0.92 
Weighted average shares, basic  9,041,314   9,031,591   8,987,179   9,036,479   8,983,374 
Earnings per common share, diluted $0.63  $0.54  $0.56  $1.17  $0.74 
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted(1) $0.63  $0.54  $0.57  $1.17  $0.92 
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,068,347   9,047,416   9,001,972   9,057,908   9,003,969 
Shares outstanding at period end  9,042,629   9,040,967   8,989,138   9,042,629   8,989,138 
Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $19.71  $19.11  $17.40  $19.71  $17.40 
Market price per share at period end $30.02  $26.92  $19.47  $30.02  $19.47 
Cash dividends declared $0.170  $0.170  $0.155  $0.340  $0.310 
                     
Key Performance Ratios                    
Return on average assets(4)  1.11%  0.98%  1.00%  1.05%  0.66%
Adjusted return on average assets(1)(4)  1.11%  0.98%  1.02%  1.05%  0.83%
Return on average equity(4)  12.03%  10.51%  11.85%  11.27%  7.90%
Adjusted return on average equity(1)(4)  12.03%  10.51%  12.05%  11.27%  9.85%
Net interest margin(4)  4.13%  3.98%  3.93%  4.05%  3.84%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent(1)(4)  4.15%  3.99%  3.95%  4.07%  3.86%
Efficiency ratio(1)  66.59%  68.86%  65.27%  67.69%  70.20%
                     
Average Balances                    
Average assets $2,079,467  $2,026,947  $2,019,344  $2,046,074  $2,020,425 
Average earning assets  1,941,385   1,905,400   1,893,133   1,923,459   1,890,749 
Average deposits  1,861,554   1,811,967   1,808,340   1,829,354   1,809,644 
Average noninterest deposits to total average deposits  29.15%  27.96%  29.88%  28.27%  29.49%
Average shareholders’ equity $191,465  $188,585  $170,920   190,234  $169,713 
                     
Asset Quality                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming assets  315.45%  330.66%  223.45%  315.45%  223.45%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans  1.00%  1.00%  1.05%  1.00%  1.05%
Nonperforming assets to period end loans  0.32%  0.30%  0.47%  0.32%  0.47%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.23%  0.21%  0.33%  0.23%  0.33%
Loan charge-offs $266  $709  $535  $975  $3,025 
Loan recoveries  161   167   87   328   176 
Net charge-offs  105   542   448   647   2,849 
Non-accrual loans  4,737   4,445   6,796   4,737   6,796 
Other real estate owned, net               
Nonperforming assets  4,737   4,445   6,796   4,737   6,796 
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing  2,534   5,025   3,190   2,534   3,190 
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing               
                     
Capital Ratios(5)                    
Total capital $210,436  $205,509  $189,115  $210,436  $189,115 
Tier 1 capital  194,778   190,173   173,240   194,778   173,240 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  194,778   190,173   173,240   194,778   173,240 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  13.91%  13.75%  12.89%  13.91%  12.89%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3)  12.87%  12.73%  11.81%  12.87%  11.81%
Common equity Tier 1 capital / risk-weighted assets(3)  12.87%  12.73%  11.81%  12.87%  11.81%
Leverage ratio(3)  9.44%  9.38%  8.56%  9.44%  8.56%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Performance Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Period Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Dec 31,
2025		  Sept 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Balance Sheet                    
Cash and due from banks $23,294  $22,624  $20,836  $23,716  $34,435 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  142,854   165,185   140,074   165,601   159,880 
Cash and cash equivalents $166,148  $187,809  $160,910  $189,317  $194,315 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  227,792   217,655   217,538   196,476   187,579 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses)  89,392   101,261   102,872   104,608   106,430 
Restricted securities, at cost  5,642   5,642   5,624   4,436   5,624 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  1,472,455   1,449,708   1,435,026   1,418,750   1,428,251 
Premises and equipment, net  34,021   34,327   34,561   34,107   34,530 
Accrued interest receivable  6,516   6,656   6,467   6,238   6,143 
Bank owned life insurance  39,078   38,837   38,577   38,652   38,367 
Goodwill  3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030   3,030 
Core deposit intangibles, net  12,352   12,785   13,219   13,661   14,102 
Other assets  19,219   18,113   20,154   21,479   23,070 
Total assets $2,075,645  $2,075,823  $2,037,978  $2,030,754  $2,041,441 
                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $520,548  $524,323  $509,874  $511,482  $541,204 
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits  953,639   953,399   926,579   931,241   900,658 
Time deposits  356,943   359,570   363,095   366,860   361,304 
Total deposits $1,831,130  $1,837,292  $1,799,548  $1,809,583  $1,803,166 
Other borrowings  25,000   25,000   25,000      25,000 
Subordinated debt, net  8,460   8,385   8,312   21,241   21,148 
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279   9,279 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  8,188   7,305   9,643   9,442   9,316 
Total liabilities $1,882,057  $1,887,261  $1,851,782  $1,849,545  $1,867,909 
                     
Common stock  11,303   11,301   11,282   11,262   11,236 
Surplus  78,667   78,400   78,216   78,187   77,578 
Retained earnings  116,494   112,288   108,937   104,964   100,810 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net  (12,876)  (13,427)  (12,239)  (13,204)  (16,092)
Total shareholders’ equity $193,588  $188,562  $186,196  $181,209  $173,532 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $2,075,645  $2,075,823  $2,037,978  $2,030,754  $2,041,441 
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Real estate loans:                    
Construction and land development $113,289  $97,487  $88,424  $78,470  $78,169 
Secured by farmland  10,348   11,554   11,879   12,812   12,514 
Secured by 1-4 family residential  522,763   520,821   527,282   533,458   544,577 
Other real estate loans  709,772   701,013   685,099   671,723   667,550 
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)  113,205   114,517   117,256   117,047   119,910 
Consumer installment loans  8,105   8,060   8,419   8,358   8,113 
Deposit overdrafts  478   547   543   535   454 
All other loans  9,438   10,407   10,843   10,794   12,150 
Total loans $1,487,398  $1,464,406  $1,449,745  $1,433,197  $1,443,437 
Allowance for credit losses  (14,943)  (14,698)  (14,719)  (14,447)  (15,186)
Loans, net $1,472,455  $1,449,708  $1,435,026  $1,418,750  $1,428,251 


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)

(unaudited)Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2026  March 31, 2026  June 30, 2025 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(7)		  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(7)		  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(7)		 
Assets                             
Securities:                             
Taxable$256,750 $1,843  2.88% $259,592 $1,786  2.79% $220,100 $1,313  2.39%
Tax-exempt(1) 62,353  372  2.39%  61,705  369  2.43%  50,871  377  2.98%
Restricted 4,468  64  5.76%  4,465  64  5.85%  4,449  70  6.27%
Total securities$323,571 $2,279  2.82% $325,762 $2,219  2.76% $275,420 $1,760  2.56%
Loans:                             
Taxable$1,473,064 $22,103  6.02% $1,446,201 $20,974  5.88% $1,441,800 $21,551  6.00%
Tax-exempt(1) 3,460  54  6.31%  3,479  54  6.30%  4,095  54  5.26%
Total loans$1,476,524 $22,157  6.02% $1,449,680 $21,028  5.88% $1,445,895 $21,605  5.99%
Federal funds sold 1       38       1     
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions 141,289  1,287  3.66%  129,920  1,170  3.65%  171,817  1,891  4.41%
Total earning assets$1,941,385 $25,723  5.31% $1,905,400 $24,417  5.20% $1,893,133 $25,256  5.35%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (15,039)        (15,039)        (14,888)      
Total non-earning assets 153,121         136,586         141,099       
Total assets$2,079,467        $2,026,947        $2,019,344       
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                             
Interest bearing deposits:                             
Checking$416,041 $1,101  1.06% $403,086 $1,078  1.09% $364,686 $1,208  1.33%
Regular savings 212,451  171  0.32%  211,058  177  0.34%  212,433  191  0.36%
Money market accounts 335,904  1,573  1.88%  330,735  1,492  1.83%  329,273  1,869  2.28%
Time deposits 354,558  2,565  2.90%  360,515  2,667  3.00%  361,571  2,812  3.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits$1,318,954 $5,410  1.65% $1,305,394 $5,414  1.68% $1,267,963 $6,080  1.92%
Federal funds purchased 2       20       2     
Subordinated debt 8,422  170  8.09%  8,384  168  8.11%  21,304  468  8.80%
Junior subordinated debt 9,279  69  2.96%  9,279  66  2.91%  9,279  66  2.86%
Other borrowings 275  3  3.93%  556  5  3.93%  275  3  4.63%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,336,932 $5,652  1.70% $1,323,633 $5,653  1.73% $1,298,823 $6,617  2.04%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                             
Demand deposits 542,600         506,573         540,377       
Other liabilities 8,470         8,156         9,224       
Total liabilities$1,888,002        $1,838,362        $1,848,424       
Shareholders’ equity 191,465         188,585         170,920       
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity$2,079,467        $2,026,947        $2,019,344       
Net interest income(1)   $20,071        $18,764        $18,639    
Interest rate spread(1)       3.61%        3.47%        3.31%
Cost of funds       1.21%        1.25%        1.44%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       1.17%        1.20%        1.40%
Net interest margin FTE(1)       4.15%        3.99%        3.95%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Average Balances, Yields and Rates Paid
(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2026  June 30, 2025 
  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Yield /
Rate(7)		  Average
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Yield /
Rate(7)		 
Assets                        
Securities:                        
Taxable $258,287  $3,629   2.83% $219,990  $2,627   2.41%
Tax-exempt(1)  61,873   741   2.41%  51,323   757   2.98%
Restricted  4,467   128   5.80%  4,311   129   6.04%
Total securities $324,627  $4,498   2.79% $275,624  $3,513   2.57%
Loans:                        
Taxable $1,459,707  $43,076   5.95% $1,448,191  $42,127   5.87%
Tax-exempt(1)  3,470   109   6.31%  4,445   132   5.99%
Total loans $1,463,177  $43,185   5.95% $1,452,636  $42,259   5.87%
Federal funds sold  19         1,755   39   4.53%
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions  135,636   2,457   3.65%  160,734   3,562   4.47%
Total earning assets $1,923,459  $50,140   5.26% $1,890,749  $49,373   5.27%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans  (15,039)          (15,749)        
Total non-earning assets  137,654           145,425         
Total assets $2,046,074          $2,020,425         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
Checking $409,600  $2,180   1.07% $366,843  $2,439   1.34%
Regular savings  211,759   347   0.33%  212,513   366   0.35%
Money market accounts  333,333   3,066   1.85%  334,261   3,831   2.31%
Time deposits  357,517   5,231   2.95%  362,431   5,481   3.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits $1,312,209  $10,824   1.66% $1,276,048  $12,117   1.91%
Federal funds purchased  11         1       
Subordinated debt  8,460   338   8.04%  22,500   935   8.38%
Junior subordinated debt  9,279   135   2.94%  9,279   132   2.87%
Other borrowings  414   8   3.93%  138   3   4.63%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $1,330,373  $11,305   1.71% $1,307,966  $13,187   2.03%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                        
Demand deposits  517,145           533,596         
Other liabilities  8,322           9,150         
Total liabilities $1,855,840          $1,850,712         
Shareholders’ equity  190,234           169,713         
Total liabilities and Shareholders’ equity $2,046,074          $2,020,425         
Net interest income(1)     $38,835          $36,186     
Interest rate spread(1)          3.55%          3.24%
Cost of funds          1.23%          1.44%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets          1.19%          1.41%
Net interest margin FTE(1)          4.07%          3.86%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Operating Net Income                    
Net income (GAAP) $5,743  $4,887  $5,051  $10,630  $6,649 
Add: Merger-related expenses        92      2,032 
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (6)        (10)     (391)
Adjusted operating net income (non-GAAP) $5,743  $4,887  $5,133  $10,630  $8,290 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic                    
Weighted average shares, basic  9,041,314   9,031,591   8,987,179   9,036,479   8,983,374 
Basic earnings per share (GAAP) $0.64  $0.54  $0.56  $1.18  $0.74 
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $0.64  $0.54  $0.57  $1.18  $0.92 
                     
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted                    
Weighted average shares, diluted  9,068,347   9,047,416   9,001,972   9,057,908   9,003,969 
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.63  $0.54  $0.56  $1.17  $0.74 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.63  $0.54  $0.57  $1.17  $0.92 
                     
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings                    
Net interest income $19,981  $18,676  $18,548  $38,657  $35,999 
Total noninterest income  4,018   3,824   3,889   7,842   7,500 
Net revenue $23,999  $22,500  $22,437  $46,499  $43,499 
Total noninterest expense  16,437   15,982   15,191   32,419   33,526 
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (non-GAAP) $7,562  $6,518  $7,246  $14,080  $9,973 
Add: Merger expenses        92      2,032 
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (non-GAAP) $7,562  $6,518  $7,338  $14,080  $12,005 
                     
Adjusted Performance Ratios                    
Average assets $2,079,467  $2,026,947  $2,019,344  $2,046,074  $2,020,425 
Return on average assets (GAAP)  1.11%  0.98%  1.00%  1.05%  0.66%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)  1.11%  0.98%  1.02%  1.05%  0.83%
                     
Average shareholders’ equity $191,465  $188,585  $170,920  $190,234  $169,713 
Return on average equity (GAAP)  12.03%  10.51%  11.85%  11.27%  7.90%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)  12.03%  10.51%  12.05%  11.27%  9.85%
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Net interest income $19,981  $18,676  $18,548  $38,657  $35,999 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP)  20,071   18,764   18,639   38,835   36,186 
Average earning assets  1,941,385   1,905,400   1,893,133   1,923,459   1,890,749 
Net interest margin  4.13%  3.98%  3.93%  4.05%  3.84%
Net interest margin fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)  4.15%  3.99%  3.95%  4.07%  3.86%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Adjusted Operating Noninterest Expense                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $16,437  $15,982  $15,191  $32,419  $33,526 
Subtract: merger expenses        (92)     (2,032)
Subtract: amortization expense  (433)  (434)  (441)  (867)  (883)
Adjusted operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $16,004  $15,548  $14,658  $31,552  $30,611 
                     
Efficiency Ratio                    
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $16,437  $15,982  $15,191  $32,419  $33,526 
Add: other real estate owned income, net              7 
Subtract: amortization of intangibles  (433)  (434)  (441)  (867)  (883)
Add/Subtract: (loss) on disposal of premises and equipment, net        (7)     (7)
Subtract: merger expenses        (92)     (2,032)
Adjusted operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $16,004  $15,548  $14,651  $31,552  $30,611 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $20,071  $18,764  $18,639  $38,835  $36,186 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  4,018   3,824   3,889   7,842   7,500 
Subtract: (gain) on disposal of premises and equipment  (56)        (56)   
Subtract: net (gain) on subordinated debt payoff        (80)     (80)
Subtract: securities (gains), net     (8)     (8)   
Adjusted income for efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) $24,033  $22,580  $22,448  $46,613  $43,606 
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)  66.59%  68.86%  65.27%  67.69%  70.20%


FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)                    
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Six Months Ended 
  Jun 30,
2026		  Mar 31,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2026		  Jun 30,
2025		 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income                    
GAAP measures:                    
Interest income – loans $22,145  $21,017  $21,594  $43,162  $42,231 
Interest income – investments and other  3,488   3,312   3,571   6,800   6,956 
Interest expense – deposits  (5,410)  (5,414)  (6,080)  (10,824)  (12,118)
Interest expense – subordinated debt  (170)  (168)  (468)  (338)  (935)
Interest expense – junior subordinated debt  (69)  (66)  (66)  (135)  (132)
Interest expense – other borrowings  (3)  (5)  (3)  (8)  (3)
Net interest income $19,981  $18,676  $18,548  $38,657  $35,999 
Non-GAAP measures:                    
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans(6) $12  $11  $12  $23  $28 
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities(6)  78   77   79   155   159 
Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $90  $88  $91  $178  $187 
Tax-equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $20,071  $18,764  $18,639  $38,835  $36,186 
                     
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Assets                    
Total assets (GAAP) $2,075,645  $2,075,823  $2,041,441  $2,075,645  $2,041,441 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (12,352)  (12,785)  (14,102)  (12,352)  (14,102)
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $2,060,263  $2,060,008  $2,024,309  $2,060,263  $2,024,309 
                     
Total shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $193,588  $188,562  $173,532  $193,588  $173,532 
Subtract: goodwill  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)  (3,030)
Subtract: core deposit intangibles, net  (12,352)  (12,785)  (14,102)  (12,352)  (14,102)
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $178,206  $172,747  $156,400  $178,206  $156,400 
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  8.65%  8.39%  7.73%  8.65%  7.73%
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Share                    
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $178,206  $172,747  $156,400  $178,206  $156,400 
Common shares outstanding, ending  9,042,629   9,040,967   8,989,138   9,042,629   8,989,138 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $19.71  $19.11  $17.40  $19.71  $17.40 

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) The Company is a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance and is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented below, along with the Company's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

(3) All ratios on June 30, 2026, are estimates and subject to change pending the Bank's filing of its Call Report. All other periods are presented as filed.

(4) Ratios are annualized. 

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First Bank.

(6) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%

(7) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%


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