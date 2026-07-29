Coordinated Robot Fleets Are Fast Becoming the Next Frontier in Autonomous Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINewsWire Editorial Coverage : Individual robots are becoming more capable every year. But a deeper challenge is taking shape beneath the surface of that progress: The majority of robots function independently, or within closed systems tied to a single manufacturer. According to the International Federation of Robotics (“IFR”), global sales of professional service robots reached nearly 200,000 units in 2024, a 9% year-over-year gain. As that number continues to rise, so does the difficulty of getting robots from different manufacturers to work in concert rather than in parallel isolation. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (profile), operating under the TechForce Robotics brand, is engineering a solution aimed squarely at this challenge. The company has developed a proprietary Robotic Connective Network and patent-pending technology designed to allow robotic fleets and connected devices to coordinate tasks autonomously. This offering positions Nightfood alongside established leaders in AI robotics and automation, including Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) and Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON).

As organizations deploy multiple specialized robots within a single facility, the relevant question becomes whether groups of robots, sensors and AI systems can coordinate their behavior in a single integrated operation.

TechForce Robotics is building its technology based on that principle that robots and devices should communicate directly with each other, not merely coexist within a shared technical framework.

The company's patent-pending decentralized coordination technology is built with the explicit aim of reducing reliance on continuous human intervention.

TechForce is building the decision-making layer that determines, autonomously, which machine should handle which task and at what moment, all across an entire connected fleet.

A company that builds and controls the coordination layer connecting an entire fleet holds a claim on enduring value, and TechForce is building its architecture with that in mind.





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From Individual Machines to Interconnected Systems

For much of the robotic industry's history, progress was counted one machine at a time. A robot capable of navigating a warehouse floor or assisting hotel guests represented a genuine step forward on its own terms. That way of measuring progress is now giving way to something more demanding.

As organizations deploy multiple specialized robots within a single facility, the relevant question shifts. It is no longer about what an individual machine can accomplish. The harder question is whether groups of robots, sensors and AI systems can coordinate their behavior in a single integrated operation. Today, the reality in most facilities falls well short of that goal. Most robots remain isolated nodes of automation, operating without awareness of what other nearby systems are doing.

The deployment numbers make this challenge increasingly pressing. According to the IFR, robots deployed in transportation and logistics applications alone reached 102,900 units in 2024, a 14% increase from the prior year. Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreements, in which businesses subscribe to robotic capacity rather than purchasing hardware, grew 31% over the same period. That growth pattern means more robots are arriving in more facilities each year. But faster deployment does not by itself resolve the question of how those robots communicate and coordinate once they are on site. Scale and coordination are distinct problems that require distinct solutions.

Hospitality robots accounted for more than 42,000 units sold in 2024, reports IFR. Scale that figure across warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing plants and hotels, and a clear pattern takes shape. Any given facility is likely to operate multiple robot types simultaneously. Those robots will frequently come from different manufacturers and perform entirely different functions. When no mechanism exists for those machines to exchange information, each one operates in effective isolation. It becomes a self-contained pocket of automation, disconnected from the rest of the facility and unable to respond to what other nearby machines are doing or need.

This is the specific problem Nightfood, through TechForce Robotics, is working to solve. Rather than approaching each robot as a standalone product category, the company is constructing connective technology intended to link robots, AI systems and smart devices into a common operational fabric. That positioning reflects a deliberate thesis: the next meaningful leap in robotics will not be produced by a single superior machine working in isolation. It will come from the intelligence layer that enables many machines to act together as a unified, coordinated system spanning an entire facility.

Siloed Systems Create Friction at Scale

A significant portion of robotic systems currently in commercial use are designed to operate within closed, proprietary ecosystems tied to a specific manufacturer. A robot produced by one company frequently cannot exchange meaningful information with a robot produced by another.

For organizations managing mixed fleets, that incompatibility generates real operational friction that tends to surface at exactly the moment that automation was supposed to reduce complexity rather than add to it. Instead of a single unified view of their robotic operations, facility managers often find themselves supervising multiple separate dashboards running in parallel.

Industry organizations have recognized this problem and taken steps to address it. MassRobotics developed its Autonomous Mobile Robot Interoperability Standard specifically to allow AMRs from different vendors to share location data, operating status and task information. The standard is designed to enable robots from competing manufacturers to share the same warehouse or factory floor without conflict. It was first demonstrated in a FedEx logistics facility, where robots built by different companies had to operate safely in a shared physical environment, sharing aisles and loading zones without collisions or dangerous interference.

A comparable Europe-based effort, the VDA 5050 protocol, controls how mobile robots communicate with fleet-management systems. Version 3.0 of that standard was released this year, expanding its interface to accommodate robots with more advanced autonomous capabilities. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has developed related work focused on interoperability among industrial mobile robots built by different manufacturers. The existence of all three of these parallel efforts tells its own story: fragmentation is already a concrete, measurable operational burden for businesses deploying robots today, not a theoretical future concern.

TechForce Robotics is building its technology with this same problem as the starting point. Its Robotic Connective Network is grounded in a principle that goes further than interoperability standards typically reach: Robots and devices should communicate directly with each other, not merely coexist within a shared technical framework. Where existing interoperability standards concentrate on helping different systems avoid interfering with each other, TechForce is pursuing a higher objective: enabling connected systems to actively plan and execute work together in real time, rather than simply staying clear of one another.

That distinction carries real implications for how the technology could grow. A standard that prevents collisions still leaves task assignment and scheduling in human hands or routing them through a centralized control system. TechForce's approach moves further into that decision space. It is designed to allow devices to share information and act on that information without a person managing every handoff that occurs between machines across a facility during a given shift.

Individual Autonomy Does Not Equal Fleet Autonomy

A robot can be entirely autonomous in performing its own assigned task and still substantially rely on human assistance. Someone has to recognize when a robot has finished its work ahead of schedule. Someone has to respond when a machine breaks down unexpectedly or a battery indicator drops low. Someone has to redirect tasks accordingly.

That layer of human coordination is largely invisible to the customers and guests moving through a building. But it represents real, continuous labor running behind the scenes to keep robotic operations functioning smoothly and on time.

The significance of that gap grows in proportion to fleet size. A single robot requiring human attention to reassign a task is a manageable inconvenience. Ten robots spread across a facility, each periodically waiting for a person to notice a status change and respond to it, collectively create a meaningful operational bottleneck. The autonomy of individual machines does not translate automatically into operational autonomy for the fleet as a whole. As long as a person still has to function as a dispatcher routing decisions across the fleet, true end-to-end autonomy remains out of reach.

Bridging that gap entails systems capable of detecting events and responding to those events without waiting for human input. That demands real-time information sharing among machines, including data about current location, workload status and battery condition flowing continuously across the fleet. It also requires that information to trigger autonomous task reassignment among devices themselves, without human approval at every step. That is a basic different engineering challenge from designing a single robot that performs one task particularly well.

This is precisely where Nightfood's vision, through TechForce Robotics, breaks from a conventional single-machine product strategy. The company's patent-pending decentralized coordination technology is built with the explicit aim of reducing reliance on continuous human intervention. Rather than routing every operational decision through a centralized human dispatcher, connected devices are programmed to exchange information directly with one another and act on that information autonomously, without the need for external instruction.

If the technology performs as intended, the practical outcome is fewer moments where a facility's automation pauses and stalls while waiting for a human decision. A robot completing its assigned task ahead of schedule could identify and begin new work on its own. A device approaching low battery could hand its current task off to a nearby machine without any visible disruption to the operation or any person noticing a gap in service.

Designing the Layer That Ties Robots Together

TechForce Robotics has built the Robotic Connective Network, a proprietary platform engineered to enable robots, AI systems, sensors and operational software to exchange information with each other. The objective is facility-wide coordination of workflows, not simply better performance within the scope of what a single robot is doing on its own.

At the core of that network is the company’s patent-pending decentralized coordination tech. Instead of needing a central controller to manage every assignment, the system is built on a different model. Connected devices negotiate task ownership directly among themselves. Each assignment decision draws on multiple real-time inputs, such as the proximity of available machines, their current workload, remaining battery capacity and local operating conditions. Each aspect is evaluated autonomously, without a person selecting which device handles each task.

That negotiation process is designed to run continuously throughout a shift rather than occurring once at startup. As conditions change across a facility during the day, task assignments can adjust in response. A robot that was the best candidate for a particular task an hour ago may no longer be optimal now; its battery may have depleted or another device may have finished earlier work and become available in a more advantageous position.

That distributed architecture echoes a broader directional shift in robotics research more generally. Academic and commercial work on multirobot coordination has increasingly moved toward distributing decisions across a fleet rather than concentrating them in a single controller. Centralized systems are prone to becoming bottlenecks as fleets grow beyond a small number of machines. TechForce's architecture applies the same distributed logic, with the difference being that it is designed for commercial deployment in real operational environments rather than university lab conditions.

This combination sets TechForce's method apart from companies whose primary product is individual robots. Pairing a named proprietary network with patent-pending coordination logic creates a layered technology offering that goes beyond hardware alone. The company is not only building machines that carry out tasks effectively. It is building the decision-making layer that determines, autonomously, which machine should handle which task and at what moment, all across an entire connected fleet.

Ownership Is the Larger Opportunity

As robotic adoption continues to broaden, most organizations will not operate a uniform fleet of identical machines from a single manufacturer. They will deploy mixed collections of robots instead. Delivery robots, cleaning robots, laboratory assistants and patient-service devices will come from different vendors, even as they all operate on the same campus or within the same building simultaneously. Each will carry out a different function. That is the operational reality taking shape across a growing number of industries.

This creates a market opportunity that extends well beyond any single robot category. A company that develops the coordination layer connecting an entire fleet holds a claim on enduring value, one that is not contingent on which company manufactured any individual machine within that fleet. TechForce Robotics is building its architecture with the goal of supporting compatible third-party robotic systems rather than limiting its network to its own hardware. That design decision expands the potential addressable market significantly beyond the customer base for TechForce's own robots alone.

If that architecture succeeds in achieving broader adoption, TechForce's position in the sector changes in a material way. Rather than competing as one robot manufacturer among many, it becomes the intelligence and coordination layer that other robots and devices connect to. That is a fundamentally different investment thesis than backing any individual machine's performance. It scales with the growth of an entire connected fleet ecosystem rather than one company's unit shipments. Network effects of that kind tend to become more valuable and more durable as more devices join the network over time.

Through TechForce Robotics, Nightfood Holdings is positioning itself at an early stage of a rapidly expanding robotics and enterprise automation market. Its approach reaches beyond single machines, instead compassing a range of specialized autonomous robots alongside its proprietary network, which is designed to enable robots, AI systems, sensors and smart devices to coordinate workflows with reduced dependence on human management.

Nightfood's growth model combines recurring RaaS revenue with active commercial deployments and a deepening portfolio of proprietary technology and intellectual property. What distinguishes TechForce from robot manufacturers focused on single products is the connective layer itself. The company's core bet is not on any one machine. It is on the network that allows an entire ecosystem of robots to operate as a unified, self-coordinating system.

AI-Powered Manufacturing Accelerates Forward

Artificial intelligence and robotics are transforming manufacturing by connecting machines, people and data into increasingly intelligent, autonomous operations. Companies across the manufacturing ecosystem are investing in solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and scalability. Together with innovators developing intelligent coordination platforms for robotic systems, these advancements are helping lay the foundation for the next generation of AI-driven industrial operations.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has acquired TestInsight, a leading provider of semiconductor test development, validation and conversion software widely used across the industry. The acquisition strengthens Teradyne’s ability to support customer design-in activities and accelerate time to market for the emerging AI and data center markets.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced a strategic technology and go-to-market partnership with Augury, a leader in industrial AI. The partnership is designed to help manufacturers turn insights into action to improve reliability, maintenance execution and industrial performance. The joint solution brings together Augury's Industrial AI Workforce with Rockwell Automation's AI-infused portfolio including Fiix(R) computerized maintenance management system and FactoryTalk(R) Optix(TM) to help manufacturers move from early issue detection and diagnosis to maintenance planning, execution and continuous improvement through a connected reliability workflow.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is reporting the latest research findings from its collaboration with Oxford Economics. The updated global study, surveying leaders across retail, transportation and logistics (T&L), and manufacturing, demonstrates how organizations gain significant financial and operational benefits by modernizing frontline workflows. The updated study shows how improving additional frontline workflows with advanced technologies such as AI, automation and data improves profitability and enhances the customer experience.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) has completed a spin-off of its aerospace technologies business and is now uniquely positioned to lead the industrial sector’s transition from automation to autonomy. The company has a portfolio that spans the building, process and industrial sectors. By pairing its deep domain expertise with decades of data from its vast global installed base, Honeywell Technologies is delivering mission-critical outcomes for customers through services, solutions and products that enable safety, productivity, efficiency and uptime.

These developments highlight a manufacturing landscape that is evolving beyond automation toward fully connected, intelligent production environments. As AI, robotics, advanced analytics and interoperable systems become more deeply integrated across factories, warehouses and supply chains, organizations that enable seamless coordination between machines, software and human workers are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of global industrial productivity.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings.

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