Physical AI Requires Quantum-Safe Chips Today; SEALSQ Common Criteria Certification Will Strengthen Trust for Tomorrow

Geneva, Switzerland, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today provided an update to its quantum resistant hardware certification roadmap, first outlined in March 2026.

As AI evolves into autonomous Physical AI systems, from robots and vehicles to edge devices, trusted hardware security is essential for safe, connected operation. Beyond processors and algorithms, every device must authenticate, protect communications, secure AI models, and receive trusted updates, enabled by a hardware Root of Trust in the chip. With quantum computing rendering classical cryptography vulnerable, products designed today for 10–20-year lifespans must already be post-quantum ready.

SEALSQ’s mission is to help device makers address this challenge by developing next-generation Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) secure microcontrollers and Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) engineered to support the latest NIST-standardized quantum-proof algorithms Crystals Kyber and Dylithium, while being resistant also to traditional attacks. From a technology and certification compliance perspective, these products are designed to support the industry’s transition to quantum-safe security.

Why Customers Can Deploy PQC Chips Today

One of the most common questions we receive is whether customers should wait for Trusted Computing Group (TCG) and Common Criteria certification before deploying PQC-enabled secure chips.

The answer is no.

Security does not begin with certification. It begins with secure hardware implementing standardized post-quantum cryptography, hardware Root of Trust, certified entropy, secure key storage, secure boot, and protected firmware updates.

For most commercial applications, including Physical AI, robotics, industrial automation, automotive, IoT, telecommunications, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and consumer electronics, organizations can begin integrating PQC chips today to ensure their products are protected against tomorrow’s quantum threats.

SEALSQ Is Already Sampling Its Full PQC TPM

As announced in March, SEALSQ is now sampling customers with its TPM185, a full Post-Quantum Cryptography Trusted Platform Module designed to meet the next generation of trusted computing requirements.

The TPM185 has been engineered around the latest standardized PQC algorithms and is ready for customer evaluation and product integration, enabling OEMs and system manufacturers to begin designing quantum-resilient platforms today.

Understanding the Certification Timeline

The timeline for TCG and Common Criteria certification depends on the completion of the industry’s certification framework, including the finalized Protection Profile (PP) and the associated evaluation methodology. These elements are being developed through international standardization processes and have experienced delays affecting the entire TPM ecosystem.

SEALSQ is an active participant in the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) Working Group responsible for developing the certification requirements and the new Protection Profile for post-quantum TPMs. This work is progressing collaboratively across the industry to ensure a consistent certification framework for all vendors.

The current expectation is that the Protection Profile will be ready for approval by ANSSI, the French National Cybersecurity Agency, in December 2026. Once approved, it will establish the formal basis for Common Criteria evaluations of PQC-enabled TPMs.

SEALSQ expects to be among the first wave of semiconductor manufacturers to submit its TPM185 to accredited evaluation laboratories for Common Criteria certification under this new Protection Profile.

This situation is not unique to SEALSQ. Across the semiconductor industry, leading security chip manufacturers are introducing quantum-ready technologies while awaiting completion of the certification framework. No vendor can achieve full Common Criteria certification until the underlying Protection Profile and evaluation procedures have been finalized by the relevant international bodies.

Importantly, Common Criteria does not create security, it independently validates security that has already been engineered into the product. The certification process provides additional assurance through extensive documentation, laboratory testing, vulnerability analysis, and formal evaluation. It is an important milestone, particularly for government, defense, and highly regulated industries, but it should not delay the adoption of quantum-safe hardware in commercial markets.

“I’m genuinely excited that we’re already sampling our TPM185, the full Post-Quantum Cryptography TPM that lets customers start designing truly quantum-resilient platforms today,” said Jean-Pierre Enguent, CTO at SEALSQ. “Common Criteria certification will follow the Protection Profile’s expected ANSSI approval in December 2026, independently validating the robust security we’ve engineered from the start, so there’s no need to wait to begin adopting quantum-safe hardware.”

Leading the Transition to Physical AI

SEALSQ remains actively engaged with industry standards organizations, certification bodies, and ecosystem partners to ensure that its products achieve certification as soon as the framework becomes available.

In parallel, the Company continues advancing its technology so customers can confidently deploy quantum-ready products today while seamlessly benefiting from future certifications as they become available.

The migration to post-quantum security is a journey that will span many years. Waiting for every certification milestone before deploying secure hardware would unnecessarily delay innovation and leave connected products exposed throughout their operational lifetime.

The era of Physical AI has begun.

Its success will depend not only on intelligent algorithms, but also on trusted, quantum-safe silicon capable of securing every autonomous decision.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ, commented: “Physical AI will transform every industry, but autonomous systems can only be trusted if their hardware is trusted. Our TPM185 and next-generation secure microcontrollers enable customers to begin the transition to quantum-safe security today. While the industry completes the Common Criteria framework, manufacturers can already design and deploy products with confidence, knowing they will be ready for formal certification as soon as the new Protection Profile becomes available.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com







