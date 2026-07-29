Braiin's Agentic AI Targets US$110B+ Global Relocation Market: Company Partners with Muval to Expand into UK and US

Partnership combines Braiin’s Agentic AI automation with Muval’s relocation platform to power UK and US expansion and unlock residential lifecycle opportunities, creating a pathway into the US$3+ trillion living infrastructure industry

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braiin Limited (NASDAQ: BRAI) ("Braiin" or the "Company"), a global AI platform company delivering automation and predictive analytics across precision agriculture, customer experience, and property technology, announces a strategic partnership with Muval, an Australian technology platform purpose-built for the moving industry, to support Muval's expansion into the United Kingdom and United States.

"This partnership with Muval gives Braiin the opportunity to engage customers at the moment they decide to move, one of the points with the highest intent buyers in the residential lifecycle,” said Braiin Limited CEO Natraj Balasubramanian. "By combining Muval's specialist moving technology with Braiin's Agentic AI, we will remove friction from quoting, referrals, customer engagement, and operations. This will allow our broader technology ecosystem to keep servicing the customer well beyond the move itself. Our vision is an AI-powered end-to-end move lifecycle, from the first quote through to moving into a fully connected new home."

Muval's software allows moving businesses to streamline customer inquiries, quotations, referrals and operational workflows through advanced automation. Under the partnership, Braiin will embed additional Agentic AI capabilities into the Muval platform, further automating quoting, lead qualification, customer engagement, referral management, scheduling, and other administrative processes.

"Our partnership with Braiin marks an important step in Muval's international growth,” said Muval CEO James Morrell. “Combining our specialist moving-industry technology with Braiin's Agentic AI capabilities has the potential to substantially enhance the experience for moving businesses and their customers alike. The UK and US represent significant opportunities for Muval, and Braiin's technology and broader residential ecosystem can help accelerate that expansion.”

The partnership will connect Muval with Braiin's broader residential technology ecosystem, giving customers who are moving access to adjacent services including utilities, broadband, insurance and other household products. This creates a seamless end-to-end move lifecycle with the initial moving inquiry and extending through moving company selection, booking, move management and activation of essential services at the customer's new property.

Capturing a Rapidly Growing Market

This strategic partnership comes at a time of substantial opportunity across the relocation and living infrastructure markets. By 2030 the global moving services market is estimated to reach $142 billion, with the United States accounting for $4.78 billion. The United Kingdom represents a further substantial target market, with approximately 29 million households recorded in 2025.

Braiin is extending this opportunity well beyond the moving transaction itself. Each household move triggers spending decisions across electricity, gas, broadband, telecommunications, insurance, payments and other essential services, making the moving inquiry one of the most valuable customer acquisition points in the residential economy.

Braiin has previously identified an estimated £25 billion UK residential lifecycle services opportunity and is building its broader living infrastructure strategy around a US$3+ trillion global residential lifecycle services market.1,2

About Muval

Muval is an Australian technology platform designed specifically for the moving and removals industry, enabling businesses to manage enquiries, quotations, referrals and customer workflows through specialized software and automation.

For more information, visit www.muval.com.au .

About Braiin Limited

Braiin Limited (NASDAQ: BRAI) is a global AI technology company delivering automation, machine learning and predictive intelligence across property technology, customer experience and precision agriculture.

For more information, visit www.braiin.com .

1The US$3+ trillion figure represents the broader adjacent residential ecosystem targeted by Braiin and should not be interpreted as the direct market size for Muval or moving software alone.2 The companies intend to collaborate on technology integration, international market expansion and potential distribution opportunities across the UK and US. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

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