SIOS Technology Announces LifeKeeper v10.1 with AIOps-Ready Automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions, today announced the availability of LifeKeeper v10.1. The latest release introduces AIOps-ready automation capabilities that help organizations streamline the deployment and management of HA/DR environments while strengthening cloud security and expanding support for modern enterprise infrastructures. LifeKeeper v10.1 includes a new Windows command-line interface for automated cluster management, support for Microsoft SQL Server 2025, and enhanced integrations for AWS and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

“The enhancements in our new v10.1 product demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative HA/DR solutions that address immediate customer needs,” said Masahiro Arai, COO, SIOS Technology Corp. “This release is foundational for customers deploying and managing large, multi-cluster environments in today’s AI-driven infrastructure.”

New in SIOS LifeKeeper v10.1:

Streamlined Operations & Deployment

Consistent deployment Automation via new Windows LKCLI interface: The introduction of this robust Interface for Windows, gives IT teams the ability to fully deploy, operate, and script multiple LifeKeeper clusters in a consistent, highly automated manner. By supporting JSON output and direct API key management, this update also establishes a standardized, machine-readable foundation for future AI-driven operations (AIOps).





The introduction of this robust Interface for Windows, gives IT teams the ability to fully deploy, operate, and script multiple LifeKeeper clusters in a consistent, highly automated manner. By supporting JSON output and direct API key management, this update also establishes a standardized, machine-readable foundation for future AI-driven operations (AIOps). Centralized Log Viewing and Enhanced Web GUI: The updated Web GUI (LKWMC) introduces direct log viewing for faster troubleshooting, supports multitarget mirror management, displays cluster-wide licenses, and adds German and Korean localization.





The updated Web GUI (LKWMC) introduces direct log viewing for faster troubleshooting, supports multitarget mirror management, displays cluster-wide licenses, and adds German and Korean localization. Scriptless Resource Creation for HULFT: The new HULFT Recovery Kit eliminates manual scripting.



Enterprise Databases & Multi-Cloud Infrastructure Support

Broader Enterprise Database Compatibility: This release expands infrastructure flexibility by introducing support for the enterprise-grade SLES 16 platform. For Windows environments, the update delivers fully validated, out-of-the box high availability protection for Microsoft SQL Server 2025.





This release expands infrastructure flexibility by introducing support for the enterprise-grade SLES 16 platform. For Windows environments, the update delivers fully validated, out-of-the box high availability protection for Microsoft SQL Server 2025. Advanced Database Protection for Oracle: The new SIOS Oracle Recovery Kit allows enterprises to protect complex, multi-instance database topologies and to dramatically simplify routine maintenance through support for listener resources and multiple System Identifiers (SIDs and protection for the Oracle Vss Writer service.





The new SIOS Oracle Recovery Kit allows enterprises to protect complex, multi-instance database topologies and to dramatically simplify routine maintenance through support for listener resources and multiple System Identifiers (SIDs and protection for the Oracle Vss Writer service. Improved Cybersecurity in OCI and AWS through native support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure IMDSv2, complete with built-in retry logic to mitigate transient access failures provide support for complex, multi-VPC topologies in Amazon Web Services (AWS): LifeKeeper v10.1 enables unique AWS Profiles to be assigned to individual Recovery Kits for enhanced deployment flexibility. This release also enhances Route 53 resource handling across identical public/private hosted zones and updates the AWS Transit Gateway integration to seamlessly support complex, multi-VPC topologies.



“Organizations are looking for ways to reduce operational complexity while strengthening resiliency across increasingly diverse hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Arai. “LifeKeeper v10.1’s automation enhancements, improve cloud security capabilities, and upcoming expanded platform support, help customers modernize their infrastructure today while creating a foundation for more intelligent, AI-assisted operations in the future.”

Availability

SIOS LifeKeeper version 10.1 is now available.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data, protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com