Leia Inc. Strengthens Board with Global Technology Leaders to Help Scale the Next Era of Spatial AI





Leia Inc. Appoints Andrew Cole and Hatem Dowidar to Board of Directors

Global technology leaders bring decades of experience across telecom operators, device ecosystems, and international business growth

The new Board members will support Leia’s roadmap, expanding immersive experiences across consumer and enterprise markets





NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leia Inc., the company behind the Immersity Platform, which enables immersive experiences on everyday devices through Spatial AI Software and Switchable-Display Hardware, today announced the appointment of Andrew Cole and Hatem Dowidar to its Board of Directors.

The appointments reflect Leia's continued investment in scaling the Immersity Platform as Spatial AI becomes increasingly integrated into next-generation devices and digital experiences. Cole and Dowidar bring complementary expertise spanning device ecosystems, telecommunications, OEM partnerships, and international operations.

Andrew Cole is a seasoned telecom, media, and technology executive and board director. He is Executive Chairman of Glow Services Corp, the AI-driven telecom cloud platform he founded, and serves as an Independent Director at Liberty Global following a long tenure on the board of Virgin Media. His executive career includes serving as CEO Europe and earlier as CMO & SVP at Asurion, where he developed deep expertise in device lifecycle management and partnerships across operators, OEMs, and consumers. Throughout his career he has advised companies including Verizon, Apple, and Google, and was directly involved in landmark device partnerships, including early iPhone carrier negotiations.

Hatem Dowidar most recently served as Group CEO of e&, formerly Etisalat Group, where he led the company's transformation from a regional telecommunications operator into a global technology and investment group operating across 38 markets. His earlier career includes more than 15 years at Vodafone in senior leadership roles, including Non-Executive Director, CEO of Partner Markets, CEO of Vodafone Egypt, and Chairman & CEO of Vodafone Malta. He currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at BlackRock Frontiers and as a board member at Mobily. He brings hands-on experience across mobile devices and OEM partnerships, including branded device strategy work with leading manufacturers.

"Andrew and Hatem join us at an important moment for Leia," said Michael Campbell, Interim CEO and CFO of Leia Inc. "Andrew has spent his career at the intersection of operators, OEMs, and consumers, and has built an AI-driven platform business of his own. Hatem has led one of the most significant transformations in the telecommunications industry. Their guidance will be invaluable as we deepen our relationships and expand internationally, across multiple industries"

"I've spent my career working across the relationships that bring new device experiences to market, from operators and OEMs to the platforms that connect them," said Andrew Cole. "Leia sits at exactly that intersection, with technology that adds a new dimension to the devices people already own. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team as the company grows."

"Immersive, spatial content represents a meaningful shift in how people will interact with digital information," said Hatem Dowidar. "Leia has built the technology foundation and partnerships to lead that shift. I'm pleased to join the Board and support the company's global growth."

The appointments reflect Leia's continued focus on pairing technical innovation with experienced business leadership, and they come as the company continues working with leading OEMs and technology partners to bring immersive experiences to familiar devices. Cole and Dowidar will join the board effective July 15th, 2026 and focus on scaling the business, strengthening strategic partnerships and creating long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders.

About Leia Inc.

Leia Inc. is a Silicon Valley spatial AI company making immersive experiences available to anyone, on any device. Founded in 2014 by Stanford physicist David Fattal as a spin-out of HP Labs, Leia holds approximately 2,000 patents and employs close to 150 people globally, with offices in California, the Netherlands, China, and New Hampshire. The Immersity Platform combines Spatial AI Software and Switchable-Display Hardware to bring depth, motion, and presence to everyday digital moments. Learn more at Leia Inc.’s website: https://immersity.ai/

Contact Information

Immersity@shiftcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ed101c-4c79-43df-a9be-cfc51c4280f5