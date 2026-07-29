Discuss Launches Discuss Intelligence, a Cross-Project Research Solution That Turns Every Study Your Organization Has Run Into a Queryable Asset

ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss today launched Discuss Intelligence, a research intelligence capability that enables enterprise organizations to interrogate their entire research library in plain language. It covers every study, survey, and open-end they have ever collected and returns quantifiable, source-traced answers in seconds. Discuss has spent more than a decade coding more than 11 billion open-ends, and that expertise in structuring qualitative research data is what powers the platform. The capability is available now.

Key Takeaways

- Discuss Intelligence delivers direct, self-serve access to years of consumer research to brand managers, product leaders, and marketing and innovation teams, enabling them to self-serve answers from years of consumer research without routing through the insights team.

- Discuss Intelligence queries across an organization's entire research library, automatically scoping to relevant studies without manual project selection or researcher involvement.

- The solution produces quantifiable outputs from qualitative data, so teams get the depth of qualitative research with the clarity of quantitative research, tied to segments and traceable to every source.

- Every response traces to the original participant, segment, verbatim quote, and video clip, making every finding fully sourced and defensible when leadership challenges it.

- Discuss Intelligence auto-personalizes query results by learning each user's role, markets, and research history, so two people asking the same question receive answers built for what each of them needs to act on.

- Discuss is only one of two vendors named a Leader in the Forrester Wave Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026, with the highest score in Current Offering among all vendors evaluated.





The Problem Discuss Intelligence Solves

Most enterprise organizations already have years of consumer market research collected and paid for. Studies sit in disconnected tools. Transcripts live separately from quant data. Insights that cost six figures to produce get filed away and never consulted again. Getting an answer from past research requires manually searching through old decks, files, and reports – and by the time the right answer surfaces, the decision has already been made without it.

Some tools collect research. Some store it. Some search it. None of them connect collection, intelligence, and action into a single solution that works for every person asking a different question in a different language at a different point in the research cycle.

Discuss Intelligence is not a repository or a bolt-on AI agent. It is a connected, living workspace with persistent research intelligence where insights are always available, always relevant, and always ready to act on.





“Every year, enterprises spend millions on research that answers questions for a few weeks and then disappears. Discuss Intelligence changes the economics of that entirely. The answer that cost an organization six figures that only six researchers have access to is still there, still findable, still relevant. That is a fundamentally different return on research investment,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, CEO, Discuss.

Built for Research Data, Not Retrofitted for It

Generic AI tools and research repositories were not designed to rigorously understand how qualitative data is structured. They match keywords. They cannot code an open-end. They cannot tell a team how many respondents said something, and they cannot trace a claim back to the segment and clip behind it.





Discuss Intelligence is different. When a user asks a question, the solution automatically identifies the relevant studies across the organization's full research library, scopes by segment and market, and returns an answer that includes volume, themes, data visualization, and supporting verbatims, each pinned to the original participant, segment, and video clip. Answers come personalized to the user's role and market context, with no manual configuration. A brand manager in Mexico can ask a question in Spanish and receive an answer in Spanish, sourced from actual consumer verbatims, in seconds.









According to the Forrester Wave: Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026, Discuss received the highest score in Current Offering among all vendors evaluated, with top scores in AI-powered research, platform usability, data analysis, and roadmap.

Access for Every Team Member, Not Just Researchers

Discuss Intelligence is available to every team member with no per-seat pricing complexity and no administrative overhead. Brand managers, product leaders, and marketing and innovation teams can self-serve answers from years of consumer research without routing through the insights team. Insights leaders, meanwhile, gain full visibility into what the organization is asking, so they can identify gaps, flag findings that need context, and shift their focus from fielding ad hoc requests to setting the research agenda.

See Discuss Intelligence Live at Quirks NYC

Discuss will showcase Discuss Intelligence at Quirks NYC, July 29-30, 2026 at the Javits Center in New York. Attendees can experience live demonstrations at the Discuss booth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Discuss Intelligence?

Discuss Intelligence is a research intelligence capability within the Discuss platform that lets enterprise organizations query their entire research library, including studies, surveys, and open-ends, in plain language and receive quantifiable, fully source-traced answers in seconds. Every response is pinned to the original participant, segment, verbatim quote, and video clip.

How is Discuss Intelligence different from Discuss' existing Insights Agent?

The Insights Agent requires users to have access to specific research projects. Discuss Intelligence enables anyone to ask anything of any project from any research that’s been completed. It works across every project in an organization's full research library, produces quantifiable coded outputs with volume and theme breakdowns rather than narrative summaries, and builds a personalized memory of each user's role and markets over time. Think of it as the difference between a flashlight and a floodlight.

Who can use Discuss Intelligence?

Discuss Intelligence is designed for every person who needs consumer insight, including brand insights leaders, brand managers, product teams, and marketing and innovation leads. It requires no research training and is available to the full organization with no per-seat cost complexity or admin overhead.

How does the solution produce quantifiable outputs from qualitative data?

Discuss Intelligence automatically codes qualitative feedback – whether from in-depth interviews or open ended responses on surveys – into themes with volume counts and percentages. This gives teams chartable, quantifiable outputs from qual data, rather than narrative summaries, with every theme traceable to the original respondent, segment, and verbatim quote or video clip.

About Discuss

Discuss is a global qualitative and quantitative market research platform that combines AI interviews with human-moderated research. A Forrester Wave Leader for Experience Research Platforms, Q1 2026, Discuss enables insights and marketing teams worldwide to conduct live and asynchronous research at scale, with the human judgment that makes findings actionable. Unlike AI-only research tools, Discuss integrates AI moderation, live human moderation, and advanced analytics in a single platform. Discuss Intelligence extends this foundation, turning every study an organization has ever run into a living, queryable asset that compounds in value as adoption grows. Learn more at discuss.io.

Media Contact: pr@discuss.io

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