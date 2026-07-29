Caseware Launches Global 30 Under 30 Excellence Network, Building on the Momentum of the Caseware Verity Launch

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseware, the leading AI platform for assurance and financial reporting, today announced the launch of the Caseware 30 Under 30 Excellence Network, the latest step in Caseware's ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of the profession. The new community connects the inaugural class of 30 Under 30 honorees so they can continue learning from one another, sharing perspectives, and helping shape the future of assurance and accounting together, alongside the platforms Caseware is building to support that future. The network, which gives the profession's rising leaders a standing forum rather than one-time recognition, will hold its first gathering on July 30, 2026.

The initial cohort of 30 Under 30 honorees was first recognized in May at CwX North America 2026, the same event where the company unveiled Caseware Verity, its industry-first agentic platform built directly into assurance engagements.

"These honorees represent the talent, curiosity and leadership that will drive the profession forward," said David Marquis, chief executive officer at Caseware. "Recognizing them was only the beginning. The Excellence Network gives them a lasting home to keep exchanging ideas, mentor the next cohort, and help define what modern firm looks like - the same future we're building with platforms like Verity."

What the Excellence Network Will Do

The network will bring honorees together on a regular cadence to:

Discuss emerging trends across audit, accounting and assurance

Share perspectives on adopting AI and agentic tools responsibly in practice

Access mentorship from senior leaders, including Barry Melancon, Chair of Caseware's Global Advisory Board and former CEO of the AICPA and CIMA/AICPA-CPA.com

Help identify and evaluate nominees for future 30 Under 30 cohorts

Contribute thought leadership content and speak at future CwX events





Connor Crow, CPA, the program's inaugural first-place winner and Associate Chief at CPAClub, will be among the network's founding voices. "Being recognized was a huge moment, but what excites me most is what comes next - a real community of peers pushing each other and the profession forward," said Crow.

Verity: The Platform Behind the Moment

The Excellence Network's founding cohort was first recognized alongside the launch of Caseware Verity, the platform now central to the future they'll help shape.

Unlike standalone AI assistants, disconnected copilots or single-task AI agents, Caseware Verity and the Caseware AI platform operate across the end-to-end assurance and financial reporting workflow. The platform is designed to understand the engagement itself, drawing on longitudinal engagement context, firm methodology, supporting documentation and professional standards to help practitioners surface risks, analyze documentation, guide judgment and move through complex work with greater speed and confidence.

The launch marks the culmination of multiple years of AI and platform development at Caseware, supported by more than $100 million in investment and extensive collaboration with leading audit firms through alpha and beta testing programs designed around real practitioner workflows and engagement environments.

Caseware is automating the end-to-end engagement workflow with the goal of automating 50%, based on a granular mapping of the repetitive elements across the end-to-end workflow: Prepare Suite, Plan Suite, Evaluate Suite and Report Suite - with new agents launching regularly across each suite over the coming weeks and months.

30 Under 30 Awards on the Global Stage

Caseware is now welcoming nominations for the 30 Under 30 Awards from Europe and the rest of the world. For more information, including submission deadlines and access to the nomination form, visit: https://www.caseware.com/30-under-30-awards.

About Caseware

Caseware is the leading global AI platform for accounting professionals, serving 23,000+ firms in over 130 countries. Caseware’s platform powers audit, financial reporting, and compliance workflows for firms of every size - from regional practices to the world’s largest networks. Caseware enables the world of audit and accounting to unlock efficiency, deliver excellence, and grow with confidence. Through precision, partnership, and innovation, we are powering trust in the global economy. For more information, visit Caseware.

Media Contact

Elise Sallis

VP, Global Communications & Brand Management

Caseware

Elise.sallis@caseware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4346d923-376f-473d-b87d-355d5c4aa846