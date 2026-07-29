Rockland Federal Credit Union soon to be Arise Financial Proves Back-Office Policy Automation Can Go Live in 10 Days, Cutting Per-File Review Time by 90% and Delivering $250,000 in Annual Savings

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintera AI, a Boston-based company building the operating layer for regulated back-office operations, today announced the successful deployment of its workflow automation platform at Rockland Federal Credit Union, a $3.8 billion federal credit union headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts - which recently announced it will become Arise Financial on August 1, 2026.

The deployment automated Rockland's indirect auto loan post-closing quality control process - converting the institution's existing Standard Operating Procedures into an auditable, automated workflow with no IT integration, no custom code, and no new systems. It was live in 10 days.

The results from this single workflow: per-file review time dropped from 20 minutes to 2 minutes, loan file data points expanded to be 100% cross referenced for accuracy, and the institution documented $250,000 in annual savings. Rockland operates dozens of additional policy-driven workflows structured around manual SOP enforcement. The initial deployment demonstrates the repeatability of automation across those processes, with savings compounding as additional workflows are added.



“What stood out wasn't just the speed of deployment - it was the ability to take a process that relied on manual oversight and turn it into a consistent, auditable workflow in less than two weeks. We achieved full file coverage, dramatically reduced review time, and gained greater confidence in the integrity of the process. The success of this deployment has already accelerated our plans to expand automation into additional quality control functions.”

- David Cedrone, Chief Lending Officer, Rockland Federal Credit Union

Financial institutions have broadly adopted advanced analytics and automation for front-office applications such as fraud detection and personalization, while the operational workflows that carry the most regulatory risk have remained largely manual. Kintera's platform eliminates that gap by converting an institution's existing policies directly into automated, exam-ready workflows.

“We chose to be an early adopter because we saw the potential to fundamentally improve how operational work gets done. The speed and impact of the results reinforced that conviction. The credit union movement was built on participation and collective benefit, and I believe the future of technology in our industry should reflect those same principles.”

- Kris VanBeek, President and CEO, Rockland Federal Credit Union

“What we proved at Rockland is that any regulated institution can automate its back-office workflows in days, using the policies it already has. Auto loan QC was the first - and that is just the beginning.”

- Christian Klacko, CEO, Kintera AI

Following the Rockland deployment, Kintera AI has initiated discussions with a select group of financial institutions regarding a cooperative ownership structure designed to align platform governance directly with the operational priorities of the institutions running it.

About Rockland Federal Credit Union / Arise Financial

Rockland Federal Credit Union, soon to be Arise Financial on August 1, 2026 is a $3.8 billion federal credit union headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts, serving members across the South Shore and Greater Boston area.

About Kintera AI

Kintera AI is a Boston-based company building the operating layer for regulated back-office operations. The platform converts any institution's existing Standard Operating Procedures into automated, auditable workflows - live in under two weeks, with no IT integration required. The company was co-founded by Christian Klacko and Oleg Khodko. Klacko, a serial entrepreneur, previously helped build Akamai Technologies into a global infrastructure platform. Khodko is an enterprise AI architect and former AspenTech engineer with three decades of production AI development experience. For more information: kintera.ai

MEDIA CONTACT - KINTERA AI



Christian Klacko

media@kintera.ai MEDIA CONTACT - ROCKLAND FCU



Samantha Apostolakes

SApostolakes@rfcu.com



