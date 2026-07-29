Vanguard Announces Fund and Index Name Changes for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. (the “Manager”) announces that, effective July 29, 2026, the names of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX: VUN) and Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX: VUS) (each a “Vanguard ETF”) have changed as set out below. Additionally, the names of the indices tracked by each Vanguard ETF have changed as set out below. Each fund and investment objectives will remain the same otherwise.

Vanguard ETF Name New Vanguard ETF Name Index Name New Index Name Vanguard U.S. Total

Market Index ETF Vanguard Morningstar

U.S. Total Market Index

ETF CRSP US Total Market Index Morningstar US Total

Market Index Vanguard U.S. Total

Market Index ETF

(CAD-hedged) Vanguard Morningstar

U.S. Total Market Index

ETF (CAD-hedged) CRSP US Total Market Index

(CAD-hedged) Morningstar US Total

Market Index

(CAD-hedged)



To learn more about the Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $196 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $155 billion in assets (as of April 30, 2026) with 41 Canadian ETFs and ten mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $12.8 trillion (CAD $17.7 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $4.6 trillion (CAD $6.3 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of April 30, 2026). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. The firm offers 482 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 50 million investors worldwide. Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers. The prospectus and ETF facts are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.