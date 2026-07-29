Resolutions passed by Vopak’s Extraordinary General Meeting







Rotterdam, the Netherlands, 29 July 2026





The Extraordinary General Meeting of Koninklijke Vopak N.V. (Royal Vopak) held on 29 July 2026 passed the following resolutions:

Appointment of Mrs. H. Kristoffersen (Helle) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

Appointment of Mr. R.IJ. Baan (Roeland) as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of 4 years.

About Vopak

Royal Vopak helps the world flow forward. At ports around the world, we provide storage and infrastructure solutions for vital products that enrich everyday life. These products include liquids and gases that provide energy for homes and businesses, chemicals for manufacturing products, and edible oils for cooking. For all of these, our worldwide network of terminals supports the global flow of supply and demand. For more than 400 years, Vopak has been at the forefront of fundamental transformations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and efficiency, we create new connections and opportunities that drive progress. Now more than ever, our talented people are applying this mindset to support the energy transition. Together with our partners and customers, we are accelerating the development of infrastructure solutions for hydrogen, ammonia, CO₂, long-duration energy storage, and low-carbon fuels & feedstocks – paving the way to a more sustainable future.





This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.



For more information please contact:

Vopak Press: Liesbeth Lans - Manager External Communication,

e-mail: global.communication@vopak.com



Vopak Analysts and Investors: Fatjona Topciu - Head of Investor Relations,

e-mail: investor.relations@vopak.com

Attachment