LPL Welcomes Sunny Day Financial

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Dawn Parks, CFP®, CLU®, Enrolled Agent, of Sunny Day Financial has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. She reported serving approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Cetera Wealth Services.

Based in the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas area, Sunny Day Financial is a woman-owned practice led by Owner and Director of Wealth Management and Planning, Dawn Parks, who brings a distinctly personal approach to the firm and its clients. Supported by Investment Operations Manager, Karen Umpierre, Parks serves a diverse client base that consists of client planning for those planning for, near, and in retirement, including several widows and single women.

Parks’ philosophy centers around accessibility and active listening. She builds meaningful relationships with her clients, taking time to make them feel heard, understood and valued. By fostering trust and open communication, she gains a better understanding of their goals and delivers thoughtful, personalized guidance.

“I strive to be available and approachable when my clients need me,” stated Parks. “Everyone has different concerns and values, so we tailor our plans to fit their individual needs. Our goal is to provide guidance and peace of mind, helping clients feel confident in their financial future and sleep well at night.”

Why Sunny Day Financial Chose LPL

Parks selected LPL for its scale and streamlined experience, which she believes will create greater efficiency.

“With the scale of LPL, we have the opportunity to take advantage of all they have to offer. I was particularly drawn to the self-clearing platform and the ease of doing business LPL provides,” said Parks. “Having access to those resources and capabilities will help us operate more smoothly while positioning us for future growth. As our industry continues to evolve, it's important to have a partner that can support our long-term development and create opportunities for the next stage of our business.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL, said, “We are pleased to welcome Dawn to LPL. Her dedication to listening, building meaningful relationships and helping clients navigate important financial decisions reflects the type of client-centric approach we value at LPL. We look forward to supporting her with the capabilities and strategic resources to continue growing her practice and serving clients with confidence.”

Dawn Parks is an active member of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce in Richardson, Texas.

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Sunny Day Financial and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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