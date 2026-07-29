SEGG Media Partners with International Gaming Alliance to Expand Lottery.com Into Latin America and Canada

IGA is the first partner under SEGG Media’s new Lottery.com global affiliate program, extending the model into new international markets and advancing the Company’s strategic plan to grow Mexico and Latin America

IGA to fund new market launches across Latin America and absorb early-stage execution costs, with SEGG Media retaining brand and strategic oversight — the first market will be named as licensing and regulatory steps are finalized

SEGG Media to power the expansion with its own gaming technology, including Spektrum, the international platform it acquired in 2025, deployed through IGA in each new market

Lottery.com website to relaunch as an information and affiliate hub across Latin America and Canada, consistent with the Company’s shift away from operating gaming directly

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) today announced Panmaya LLC dba International Gaming Alliance (“IGA”) as its first partner under the new Lottery.com global affiliate program. IGA is an international gaming operator with an established track record running regulated lottery and gaming businesses around the world. With IGA as its first partner, the Lottery.com brand will be exported across Latin America and Canada under the affiliate-based model the Company recently outlined for the brand.

Under the recently announced international strategy for the Lottery.com brand, SEGG Media is moving away from operating lottery games directly and instead have elected toward an affiliate model, in which Lottery.com expects to connect players to licensed affiliated operators. As the initial partner under that affiliate program, IGA will set the bar, which the Company anticipates replicating in other markets going forward. Extending the model internationally is a calculated move in SEGG Media’s strategic plan to grow in Mexico and rapidly penetrate other new markets Latin America and Canada. The overall affiliate strategy provides SEGG Media a swift, capital-efficient path into new markets. The benefit is that the program does not require SEGG Media to use its own capital to grow the Lottery.com brand internationally, preserving capital for other operating subsidiaries, such as Veloce, Quadrant and Sports.com Predict, which are high-growth priorities for the Company.

IGA will execute the on-the-ground work of market entry, licensing, marketing, and customer acquisition for the first wave of new Latin American markets, absorbing all early-stage operational costs and execution risk, while SEGG Media directs the rollout and retains brand and strategic control.

Powering this international rollout is the Company’s proprietary technology. IGA will deploy SEGG Media’s proprietary platforms, including Spektrum, the international lottery technology it acquired in 2025, with IGA operating localized product offerings in each new market under SEGG Media’s technology and brand. Spektrum was built to match the technology used by leading lottery operators across Europe, Africa, and Asia, and its rollout is expected to widen the games available to players while speeding up launch timelines.

Consistent with the Lottery.com global affiliate program, SEGG Media also plans to relaunch the Lottery.com website to support the additional new markets. The site will operate as an information and affiliate hub featuring localized lottery results, editorial content, and affiliate links directing players to licensed operators in Latin America and Canada with IGA managing day-to-day content and operations under SEGG Media’s brand oversight.

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim President and CEO of SEGG Media, said: “IGA is our first partner under our new Lottery.com global affiliate program, and it won’t be the last. We’re putting the IGA partnership to work as the template for how we scale Lottery.com internationally. This model is not novel or unique, it’s tried and tested and makes sense for our Company. Funded by IGA, powered by our own technology, and built from day one so that our brand and the upside stay exactly where they belong and that's with our shareholders.”

Additional markets, commercial terms, and launch timing will be announced as they are confirmed.

About SEGG Media Corporation

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and disciplined execution, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s future financial performance, strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “continue,” and the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of the parties to satisfy any conditions required to implement or maintain the Agreement; the timing and identity of new market launches; the ability of IGA to fund and execute planned market expansion; the Company’s ability to obtain or maintain necessary licenses and regulatory approvals in new and existing markets; the performance of the Spektrum and other technology platforms; competition; and other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K and subsequent filings. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

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