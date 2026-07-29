MinIO Launches AIStor Memory, the Enterprise Memory Foundation for Agentic AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MinIO , the data and memory foundation for enterprise AI, today announced AIStor Memory, built from the ground up to provide AI agents with a durable environment to store their memory, workspace, and secrets in a single, integrated system.

Every enterprise deploying AI agents is entering a new era, one in which agents increasingly help make decisions, create documents, draft analyses, and answer questions once handled by people alone. AIStor Memory preserves what AI agents learn across every interaction, making knowledge discoverable, reusable, and available to other authorized agents. It delivers only the most relevant context to AI models, improving response quality while reducing latency and token costs, all while keeping enterprise knowledge secure, governed, and under the organization’s control.

“Knowledge generated by AI agents becomes organizational memory, and organizational memory belongs on enterprise-controlled infrastructure,” said AB Periasamy, co-founder and CEO of MinIO. “AIStor Memory brings long-term memory, persistent workspaces, and secrets together on a single enterprise-controlled foundation. A single agent’s memory becomes the shared substrate for the entire organization.”

Instead of forcing enterprises to deploy and manage multiple systems to work with different types of agentic memory, AIStor Memory makes memory a native data type, alongside objects and tables, so agents preserve context across sessions, resume work without rebuilding state, and act on enterprise data under existing governance.

Within the AI agent stack, common patterns have emerged for models, orchestration frameworks, and sandbox runtimes. But the memory layer has not kept pace. AI teams have been forced to stitch together object storage, vector stores, metadata databases, secrets managers, and synchronization pipelines to give agents persistent memory. AIStor Memory eliminates the assembly step, providing a fully integrated and ready-to-use solution. It mounts directly into the sandboxes teams already run and works with existing tools and frameworks without changes, giving organizations everything an agentic application needs with nothing new to learn.

“Secure execution and durable memory are both essential for production AI agents,” said Ivan Burazin, Co-Founder & CEO at Daytona. “Daytona gives agents an isolated runtime in which to work, while AIStor Memory preserves memory, workspaces, and secrets beyond the life of any individual sandbox. That separation allows compute to remain disposable while organizational knowledge stays durable and governed.”

Purpose-Built for Modern Agent Development

AIStor Memory is purpose-built to preserve the full state of agent work without forcing teams to build and operate multiple systems.

Key capabilities include:

Infinite context. Memory scales with storage rather than a fixed context window. Nothing is truncated, summarized, or evicted.

Memory scales with storage rather than a fixed context window. Nothing is truncated, summarized, or evicted. Standard interfaces. Memory, Workspace, and Vault are available over HTTPS or a POSIX folder mount.

Memory, Workspace, and Vault are available over HTTPS or a POSIX folder mount. Unified, not assembled. No separate database, vector store, metadata tier, or synchronization pipeline.

No separate database, vector store, metadata tier, or synchronization pipeline. Enterprise-grade durability. Memory leverages AIStor's erasure coding, bitrot protection, encryption, compression, and tolerance to drive, rack, and data center failures.

Memory leverages AIStor's erasure coding, bitrot protection, encryption, compression, and tolerance to drive, rack, and data center failures. Your infrastructure, your keys. Memory stays on infrastructure the customer owns, under keys the customer holds. It never leaves the customer's environment.



Common Use Cases

AIStor Memory is designed for long-running, multi-step agent workflows where work must survive interruption and sensitive enterprise data must remain governed.

Software engineering agents working across large codebases

Deep research and analysis spanning hours or days

Human-in-the-loop workflows that pause and resume over extended periods

Enterprise AI systems handling governed or regulated data

As agent-generated work accumulates, memory built for individual agents compounds into memory for the organization, a record agents and humans build on together. At scale, one platform replaces multiple point systems: less to operate, a smaller attack surface, no synchronization pipelines to break.

“As AI agents move from experimentation into production, memory is becoming an important part of the enterprise AI stack rather than an application feature. Enterprises need a durable, governed way to preserve context across sessions without creating another fragmented layer of infrastructure,” said Stephanie Walter, Practice Leader, AI Stack, HyperFRAME Research. “Integrating memory directly into the data platform can simplify deployment while giving organizations greater control over security, governance, and long-running agent workflows.”

"Agentic AI cannot operate reliably at enterprise scale without durable, governed memory," said Asher Lohman, CDO and SVP of Data & Analytics at Trace3. "Our clients need AI agents that can retain context, operate securely, and deliver consistent outcomes across complex workflows, especially in regulated and data-intensive environments. AIStor Memory addresses that need by bringing context, workspaces, and sensitive data together on infrastructure organizations control in a simpler foundation for production AI.”

Learn more at: MinIO .

Resources:

About MinIO:

MinIO is the data and memory foundation for enterprise AI. Built for the speed, scale, and economics of modern AI workloads, AIStor and MemKV unify objects, tables, and agentic memory into a single foundation spanning core, edge, and cloud. Trusted by 77% of the Fortune 100, MinIO powers AI factories, intelligent applications, and autonomous agents with the performance, governance, and control enterprises need to build production AI at scale. MinIO is backed by AME Cloud Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Intel Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and other leading investors.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Chan

alyssa.chan@archetype.co