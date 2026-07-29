Movement Adds Industry Veterans to Continue Accelerating Payment and Stablecoin Adoption in Emerging Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement, the stablecoin settlement and yield layer for emerging markets, today announced three new appointments: Richard Mas as LATAM Go-to-Market Advisor, Akeel Qureshi as Chief Marketing Officer, and Mo Ahmed as Head of People.

The hires come as Movement expands into Latin America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Demand for compliant, low-cost cross-border settlement in these corridors is outpacing traditional infrastructure capacity.

Richard Mas brings nearly three decades of experience building communications and technology infrastructure across Latin America. He has led local and international corporations throughout the region, in markets where stablecoin adoption numbers rank among the fastest growing in the world. Mas will lead Movement's go-to-market expansion across the region.

Akeel Qureshi joins as Chief Marketing Officer with a background in fintech, payments, and crypto-native markets across three continents. He most recently served as CMO of Fira Finance, where he grew a lending protocol to $500 million in TVL. Before that, he brought one of the first payment initiation services to market in the UK under FCA regulation and ran ecommerce in Beijing. Qureshi will lead Movement's global marketing strategy across brand, ecosystem, and growth. He lives in West Africa, one of the corridors Movement serves today.

Mo Ahmed joins as Head of People to lead talent and organizational strategy. He served previously as Head of People at Aptos, building the team as the company scaled. Ahmed takes responsibility for hiring and organizational development as Movement expands globally.

"The latest group coming into Movement aren’t just savvy professionals – they are individuals who live and breathe the technology we are creating on a personal level," said Torab Torabi, CEO of Movement. "Akeel, Richard, and Mo have all operated inside these markets. Richard has spent three decades building infrastructure in Latin America. Akeel has worked inside the systems in London, Beijing, and across Africa, which is how he knows why the rails matter as much as the products built on top of them. Mo has built the teams that let companies grow without breaking. We hire for depth and we hire those who understand the gravity and impact of what we are collectively building."

Movement has access to licensed payment rails across the United States, Canada, and the European Union, expanding into Latin America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia.

“The financial system does not fail everyone equally. It fails specific people, in specific corridors, in ways that have not changed in 50 years. I live in Africa. I use the products that run on this infrastructure. To me this is a family problem just as much as a financial one. The person sending money home, the neobank that cannot reach users across a border, the fintech building on rails that were never designed for where it operates. The network is for them.” – Akeel Qureshi

“The systems that hold under pressure are staffed by people who deliberately choose the difficult version of the job. That is why I joined Movement as Head of People. This team, after everything they've been through, chose to keep building when the world counted them out. The settlement layer for global emerging markets gets one chance to be right. The stakes are high, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.” – Mo Ahmed

For more information on Movement, please visit: MovementNetwork.xyz

About Movement and the Movement Network

Reference to Movement above is to Move Ind. Inc., the core contributor to the Movement Network. The Movement Network is a global settlement and yield layer for stablecoins, built on Move, the programming language Meta developed for financial applications. Move was designed from the ground up to secure financial assets, making it purpose-built for moving real money across borders at scale.

Neobanks, fintechs, and payment platforms build with Movement to settle cross-border transactions instantly. Traditional remittance rails require billions in pre-funded float and take two to five days to clear. Movement reduces that capital overhead and the traditional correspondent bank chain bottlenecks, cutting costs and giving financial institutions infrastructure they can trust.

Movement: Where Money Lives. To learn more, visit MovementNetwork.xyz , follow @ Movement_xyz on X and connect with Movement on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements and Acknowledgements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Movement’s business strategy, partnerships, regulatory approvals, token-related actions, and future operations. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including regulatory approval timelines, partner performance, market conditions, token-market dynamics, and other factors. Movement does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. References to ecosystem partners reflect publicly available information and do not constitute endorsements by those partners except where expressly noted. References in this release to "licensed payment rails" refer to access provided through commercial partnerships with licensed money transmitters and e-money institutions in their respective jurisdictions, subject to those partners' program terms and underwriting. Neither Movement nor the Movement Network Foundation is itself licensed as a money transmitter, e-money institution, depository institution, bank, broker-dealer, investment adviser, or investment company. Products and services referenced in this release are operated by independent third parties subject to those parties' own terms, eligibility criteria, and jurisdictional availability. This release is informational only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any digital asset, security, financial instrument, investment product, yield-bearing product, or stablecoin, or financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. This release is not directed at, and is not intended for distribution to, persons in jurisdictions where its publication would be unlawful.