GCheck Launches FACIS® Level 3 Healthcare Background Checks and OIG Exclusion Screening Powered by Verisys

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCheck , a modern, compliance-first hire-to-retire screening platform and FCRA-regulated consumer reporting agency (CRA), today announced that it now offers healthcare data services powered by Verisys, the healthcare data authority behind FACIS® (Fraud Abuse Control Information System), to deliver FACIS®-powered healthcare background checks and OIG exclusion screening to employers nationwide.

These services give hospitals, health systems, staffing agencies, and healthcare employers of every size access to the healthcare industry’s most trusted sanction and exclusion dataset through GCheck’s FCRA-compliant screening platform, combining Verisys’s healthcare data depth with GCheck’s compliance rigor.

What Is FACIS®?

FACIS ® is the healthcare industry’s gold-standard database for sanctions, exclusions, debarments, and disciplinary actions. Powered by Verisys, FACIS® aggregates records from more than 3,500 primary sources covering all provider types across all 50 states, including:

The OIG List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (LEIE)

The GSA System for Award Management (SAM)

State Medicaid exclusion and debarment lists in every state

State licensing board disciplinary actions

FDA, DEA, and TRICARE sanction records



FACIS® Level 3, the most comprehensive screening tier, extends beyond baseline federal requirements to capture historical and state-level disciplinary actions that prevent sanctioned individuals from moving undetected across state lines.

Why Do Healthcare Employers Need FACIS® Screening?

Healthcare background checks carry compliance obligations that standard employment screening does not. Under OIG guidance, employers that bill Medicare or Medicaid are expected to screen employees, contractors, and vendors against federal and state exclusion lists at hire and on an ongoing basis. Employing or contracting with an excluded individual exposes an organization to civil monetary penalties under the Civil Monetary Penalties Law, assessed per claim or per day of the prohibited relationship and stacked on top of repayment liability and potential False Claims Act exposure, which is how a single missed exclusion can escalate into six- or seven-figure liability. HHS-OIG regularly publishes such settlements: in one 2025 action, a group of skilled nursing facilities agreed to pay more than $1.5 million for employing excluded individuals. That obligation does not stop at exclusion lists. Screening against FACIS® also supports compliance with Joint Commission accreditation standards and CMS Conditions of Participation. In healthcare, compliance is not a one-time event. Regulators expect screening at hire and on an ongoing basis rather than a single pre-hire check, which is why healthcare employers reassess exclusion and license status at regular intervals throughout employment.

What Can Healthcare Employers Order Through GCheck?

Screening Type What It Covers FACIS® sanction and exclusion screening OIG LEIE, GSA SAM, state Medicaid exclusions, licensing board actions, and federal agency sanctions across more than 3,500 primary sources, up to FACIS® Level 3 Primary-source license verification Direct validation of clinical licenses and certifications with issuing boards, including status, expiration, and disciplinary history Occupational health, drug testing and employment verification 5- to 10-panel pre-employment and random drug screening, clinical titer testing, and immunization compliance tracking (MMR, Hep B, TB), plus primary-source verification of prior employment, education, and professional history Criminal and identity screening Multi-jurisdictional county, state, and federal criminal records across all counties and states of residence, plus SSN trace and sex offender registry checks across all 50 states and U.S. territories, and nationwide Live Scan fingerprinting submitted through an FBI-approved channeler, with biometric identity verification included in every GCheck background check package

“Healthcare employers have been forced to choose between the deepest data and the most defensible process, and that is a choice nobody handling patient safety should have to make,” said Houman Akhavan, Founder and CEO of GCheck. “This ends the tradeoff. FACIS® depth, delivered with FCRA discipline, by a provider that treats compliance as the product rather than the paperwork.”

Compliance-First Screening for a High-Stakes Industry

GCheck is a SOC 2 Type II compliant and HIPAA compliant consumer reporting agency built on the principle that accuracy and legal defensibility come first, with screening workflows built for FCRA and state requirements nationwide, including stricter state laws such as the California Investigative Consumer Reporting Agencies Act (ICRAA). Every FACIS®-powered report is delivered through GCheck’s FCRA-compliant workflow, including compliant pre-adverse and adverse action notices, and audit-ready documentation. Screening packages are configurable by role and risk level, covering the full healthcare workforce from physicians, nurses, and licensed clinicians to revenue-cycle, IT, and vendor staff with access to protected health information. Before any screening begins, GCheck’s Verified Entry™ product confirms the candidate’s identity through government-backed document verification, biometric matching, and liveness detection, so every FACIS® search starts from a confirmed identity rather than an assumed one. Candidates complete screening through a mobile-first portal with electronic signatures and document capture, keeping traveling and per-diem clinicians moving without paperwork delays. Screening is delivered with rapid turnaround times, integration with leading ATS and HCM platforms, and the responsive customer service GCheck prides itself on.

“A missed exclusion is not an administrative error in healthcare. It is a regulatory event with patient-safety consequences,” said Pat Hartonian, Chief Compliance Officer at GCheck. “Pairing FACIS® data with an FCRA-regulated screening process gives healthcare employers findings they can act on and defend.”

This reflects the Protective Compliance pillar of GCheck’s Compliance for Good® framework, which exists to protect patients, vulnerable populations, and the organizations that serve them.

Healthcare employers can learn more about GCheck’s healthcare background checks and healthcare credentialing , and explore the latest GCheck news and updates here .

About GCheck

GCheck is a modern, hire-to-retire screening platform dedicated to Compliance for Good®, helping organizations hire and retain with speed, accuracy, and fairness. We operate across the entire employee lifecycle, delivering background checks, identity verification, drug testing, employment and professional verifications, continuous monitoring, and compliance management through one unified platform.

Our Compliance for Good® framework is built on three pillars: Transparent Compliance, Fair Compliance, and Protective Compliance, ensuring every screening decision upholds dignity, reduces risk, and strengthens trust. GCheck serves enterprise HR teams, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and regulated industries that need more than a fast check; they need a compliant, ethical, and audit-ready screening partner.

To learn more, visit gcheck.com.

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