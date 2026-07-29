K&F CONCEPT Launches "See the Unseen Dark" Global Campaign for the August 2026 Total Solar Eclipse





SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K&F CONCEPT announced the launch of its global solar eclipse photography campaign, See the Unseen Dark, centered on the total solar eclipse of August 12, 2026. The campaign includes a multi-platform live broadcast of the eclipse and an international solar eclipse photography competition open to participants worldwide.

Building on its 2024 eclipse photography initiative

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse crossed North America. K&F CONCEPT marked the event with a dedicated livestream and educational content for eclipse photographers worldwide. Two years later, as the August 12, 2026 total solar eclipse passes through parts of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, and Portugal, K&F CONCEPT is expanding its eclipse photography initiative.

See the Unseen Dark extends K&F CONCEPT's brand vision, SEE THE UNSEEN, into one of photography's most technically demanding subjects: solar eclipse imaging. Capturing a solar eclipse requires specialized equipment, precise timing, and careful preparation. The campaign is designed to support photographers preparing for eclipse observation, imaging, and post-event sharing. As part of this initiative, K&F CONCEPT provides educational resources to help photographers understand eclipse imaging techniques, including how to choose the right camera filter for solar eclipse photography.

Live broadcast on August 12, 2026 across three platforms

On eclipse day, K&F CONCEPT will broadcast the total solar eclipse live across its official website, YouTube channel, and Instagram, with timing aligned to the progression of the eclipse event. The broadcast is intended to bring the event to photographers and astronomy enthusiasts worldwide, regardless of their location relative to the path of totality.

International eclipse photography competition from August 12 to September 15

Following the broadcast, See the Unseen Dark opens an international eclipse photography competition from August 12 through September 15, 2026. The competition accepts images across three equipment tracks:

Astronomical Equipment: images captured with telescopes and dedicated astrophotography setups

images captured with telescopes and dedicated astrophotography setups Camera: images captured with mirrorless or DSLR systems using solar filters

images captured with mirrorless or DSLR systems using solar filters Mobile: images captured with smartphones



Both total solar eclipse and partial solar eclipse images are eligible. Photographers who are unable to photograph the August 12 event may also submit images from previous solar eclipses, making the competition accessible to the global astrophotography community regardless of location on eclipse day.

Technical Sponsorship of Starlight-certified Parc Astronòmic Muntanyes de Prades

For this campaign, K&F CONCEPT is serving as Technical Sponsor of Parc Astronòmic Muntanyes de Prades, a Starlight-certified astronomical park located in Catalonia, Spain, where observers will experience a partial solar eclipse during the August 12 event. Representatives from the park will join K&F CONCEPT as co-judges of the competition, bringing professional astronomical expertise to the evaluation of submitted work.

"Solar eclipse photography demands a level of preparation and precision that separates it from most other forms of photography," said a spokesperson for K&F CONCEPT. "We came back to this subject because it deserves sustained attention. See the Unseen Dark is not a one-time activation — it is part of a longer commitment to the astrophotography community."

Solar filters built for eclipse photography

For photographers participating in the See the Unseen Dark campaign, K&F CONCEPT offers two solar filters designed specifically for direct solar photography. The ND100000 provides 16.6 stops of light reduction, offering exposure control across different daylight conditions during eclipse photography. The ND1000000 delivers 20 stops of light reduction, designed for situations requiring maximum density and precise exposure control when capturing detailed solar images with telephoto lenses.

Both filters feature optical glass construction with 28-layer nano coating, providing consistent color rendering, improved optical clarity, and enhanced durability for repeated outdoor use. Sizes range from 49mm to 95mm. When photographing the sun during all eclipse phases except totality, solar-rated filters must remain on the lens at all times.

Photographers, astronomy enthusiasts, and creators worldwide are invited to watch the August 12 broadcast and submit their work via the official See the Unseen Dark event page.

About K&F CONCEPT

K&F CONCEPT is a global photography accessories brand headquartered in Shenzhen, China, specializing in camera filters, solar filters, tripods, lens adapters, and imaging accessories for photographers, videographers, and content creators. With products available in over 120 countries, K&F CONCEPT is ranked as the world's NO.1 lens filter sales among camera accessory brands in Euromonitor International's 2025 research. The brand operates under the creative vision SEE THE UNSEEN — a commitment to helping photographers capture what is often overlooked or invisible to the naked eye.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3899091-e246-46b9-9c79-64fccdd353a1