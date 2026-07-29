Shopic Appoints Chairman and COO to Scale Item-Level Vision AI and Self-Checkout Loss Prevention





ATLANTA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopic, a global leader in Vision AI-powered retail solutions, today announced strategic leadership appointments as the company accelerates the rollout of its next-generation self-checkout platform designed to reduce shrink and improve retailer performance.



As part of this leadership evolution, David Wilkinson has been appointed Executive Chairman and Gonzalo Troncoso has been named Chief Operating Officer. These appointments strengthen Shopic’s executive team at a critical stage of growth, as the company expands commercial deployments and advances its product roadmap.



“Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between speed and control at self-checkout - they need both, at scale,” said Raz Golan, CEO and Co-Founder of Shopic. “David and Gonzalo bring the leadership depth and operational rigor to help us accelerate deployments, strengthen execution across regions, and scale our Vision AI and item-level recognition platform to deliver measurable shrink reduction and a better lane experience.”



Shopic enables retailers to run self-checkout with both speed and control - reducing shrink, improving accuracy, and increasing confidence at the lane. The platform applies Vision AI and item-level recognition to identify items in real time and flag missed or incorrect scans as they happen. Built to scale across large assortments - supporting 100,000+ items - Shopic is optimized for edge deployment and consistent performance across store fleets.



“Retailers are no longer willing to trade convenience for control,” said David Wilkinson, Executive Chairman of Shopic. “Shopic’s technology finally delivers on the promise of self-checkout - fast for customers and highly effective at reducing shrink.”



As Chief Operating Officer, Gonzalo Troncoso will lead Shopic’s operational expansion, overseeing finance, operations, and commercial execution to support the company’s continued global growth.



“Shopic has built one of the most advanced item-level recognition platforms in retail,” said Gonzalo Troncoso, COO of Shopic. “Our focus now is execution - scaling deployments that deliver immediate, measurable ROI for our customers.”



Shopic’s solutions are validated by pilots and live deployments with major retail partners across North America, Europe, and Latin America. By supporting over 100,000 SKUs with edge-optimized recognition, Shopic is positioned as a global leader in scaled item-level recognition for retail self-checkout and loss prevention.

About David Wilkinson

David Wilkinson is a seasoned retail technology executive with nearly three decades of experience driving digital transformation and growth across global retail and commerce industries. He has held senior leadership roles at NCR Corporation and NCR Voyix, where he led retail strategy and digital commerce initiatives and served as CEO, President of NCR Commerce, and SVP/GM of global retail.

About Gonzalo Troncoso

Gonzalo Troncoso brings extensive executive experience in finance, operations, and strategic growth roles across the technology and services sectors. He is a founding partner of Bryant Stibel & Co. and previously held senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President of Operations at Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corp., CFO and President of Web Services at Web.com, and other finance leadership positions. Mr. Troncoso’s cross-functional expertise spans finance, operating strategy, and global execution.

About Shopic

Shopic Technologies Ltd. is transforming the retail experience through real-time, Vision AI-enabled item recognition. Shopic’s solutions help retailers reduce shrink, improve checkout accuracy, and enhance overall operational performance while preserving optimal customer experience. Designed to scale across store footprints and SKU assortments, Shopic is a trusted partner for leading retailers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.shopic.co

Contact

Dan Revah

dan.revah@shopic.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f88ff3f9-17bc-4e9e-bda8-fc1a91e42834