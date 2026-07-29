Hyperion Launches “Diamond Solutions for Semiconductors” Guide for Precision Wafer Manufacturing

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies today announced the release of its new Diamond Solutions for Semiconductors guide, a practical resource highlighting engineered diamond materials and superabrasives for critical stages of semiconductor wafer manufacturing.

As demand accelerates for artificial intelligence infrastructure, advanced power systems, and high-frequency communications, semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly working with materials such as silicon carbide, gallium nitride, sapphire, aluminum nitride, and silicon. These materials enable higher power density, faster switching, and improved thermal performance, but their hardness, brittleness, and sensitivity to defects create new processing challenges.

The guide explains how Hyperion’s diamond solutions support precision and consistency across substrate wafer processing and integrated circuit production, including ingot isolation, wafer slicing, edge profiling, grinding, lapping, polishing, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer thinning, and device and package dicing. By tailoring particle size distribution, shape, friability, and surface characteristics to each process, Hyperion helps manufacturers control material removal, improve flatness and total thickness variation, reduce subsurface damage, and protect wafer and device yield.

“Semiconductor manufacturing requires different performance characteristics at every process step,” said Biju Varghese, Chief Technology Officer at Hyperion Materials & Technologies. “Hyperion’s innovation in application-specific diamonds and hard materials enables us to work with customers to match diamond properties to their specific equipment, materials, and manufacturing goals, while providing the quality, consistency, and supply reliability needed for scaled production.”

Diamond Solutions for Semiconductors also outlines Hyperion’s portfolio of mesh and micron diamond abrasives, compounds, pastes, slurries, and polycrystalline diamond blanks. The guide connects these technologies to the manufacturing outcomes that matter most: stable cutting behavior, tighter geometry control, lower defectivity, longer tool life, reduced material loss, and repeatable process performance.

With deep expertise in engineered diamond materials and precision manufacturing, Hyperion is helping semiconductor producers address complex material-removal challenges while improving process economics. The new guide reinforces Hyperion’s position as a trusted technology partner for manufacturers advancing next-generation semiconductor devices.

It is designed for engineers, buyers, and manufacturers.

The Diamond Solutions for Semiconductors guide is available at www.hyperionmt.com/semiconductor-guide.

Media Contact

Marina Garcia

Corporate Communications Professional

marina.garcia@hyperionmt.com

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 70 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies. Hyperion specializes in premium base materials, toolmaker components, engineered products, and process tools and solutions for the most demanding applications. With more than 2,200 employees worldwide, Hyperion has its production footprint in North and South America, Europe and Asia, and sales in more than 70 countries.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion’s profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.