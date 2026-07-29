Humigent Raises Series A to Build AI Intelligence for Life Sciences

ISELIN, N.J., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humigent, an AI-native company building the intelligence for life sciences, today announced the successful close of its Series A funding round, with participation from Z21 Ventures and First Rays Ventures.

The funding will accelerate product innovation, expand Humigent's portfolio of specialized agentic solutions, and scale AI deployments across life sciences organizations.

At the core of Humigent is a vertically integrated, model-agnostic AI architecture purpose-built for life sciences. Humigent combines HumigentLM, a proprietary 30-billion-parameter life sciences language model, specialized AI agents, a domain-specific context intelligence layer, agentic orchestration, and applied solutions to transform fragmented enterprise data and institutional knowledge into trusted insights, decisions, and actions.

Across multiple life sciences use cases, HumigentLM outperforms leading frontier models: including Claude, GPT, and Gemini; across multiple dimensions of enterprise AI: accuracy, cost efficiency, latency, and privacy, demonstrating the advantages of domain-specific intelligence purpose-built for the life sciences.

Humigent's Context Intelligence Layer combines life sciences ontology, knowledge graphs, and context memory with its proprietary R³ Cognitive Framework: Retrieve, Reason, Respond; to ground AI outputs in enterprise data and deliver traceable, auditable answers. Specialized AI agents are coordinated by an orchestrator that routes and sequences activity across workflows.

Humigent does not replace existing enterprise technology. Its intelligence and agentic orchestration layer sit above and interoperate with platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Veeva, and Salesforce, as well as proprietary data and analytics environments; enabling organizations to deploy advanced AI while preserving existing technology investments and workflows.

“The winners in enterprise AI will not be defined simply by who have access to the largest model. They will be defined by who owns the deepest domain intelligence and can turn it into trusted action. Humigent is building that intelligence layer for life sciences,” said Ram Sharma, Founder and CEO of Humigent. Ram Sharma previously founded and led Analytical Wizards, a life sciences analytics company acquired by Definitive Healthcare in 2022, bringing a proven track record of building and scaling technology businesses serving the life sciences industry.

Humigent’s leadership team brings together 200+ years of combined experience across AI, life sciences and advanced analytics. It includes SVP of Product Inna Glozman, formerly in senior leadership roles at Merck and Bayer. Growth is led by Partners Vikram Singh, Christopher Shipp, Barun Maskara, and Ivan Kouchlev. Following the acquisition of talent and capabilities from Aristia AI, Shailesh Giri and Amisha Saxena lead Humigent's AI innovation efforts and are co-authors of Agentic AI: From Foundations to Frontiers.

Humigent’s technology is already deployed across multiple life sciences customers. Humigent supports production use cases across commercial analytics, field intelligence, medical affairs, forecasting, and market research. The company has seen growing demand from organizations seeking to move beyond AI pilots toward governed, domain-specific AI systems embedded in daily decision workflows.

About Humigent

Humigent is an AI-native company transforming life sciences through applied AI. Built specifically for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, Humigent combines deep industry expertise with cutting-edge AI to solve complex challenges and unlock growth opportunities. Its proprietary platform integrates a 30B-parameter vertical language model, specialized AI agents, and a life sciences-specific semantic layer, delivering accuracy, auditability, and enterprise interoperability.

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