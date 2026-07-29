As AI and Quantum Computing Reshape the Enterprise, NetSfere Connections 2026 Convenes Global Leaders to Define the Next Era of Secure Communication

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere, a global leader in secure and compliant enterprise communication, today announced NetSfere Connections 2026, the tenth annual edition of its flagship global executive summit series. Over its first decade, Connections has grown from an industry gathering into a premier forum where the leaders responsible for the world’s most sensitive communications come to answer a single, escalating question: as AI and quantum computing reshape the enterprise, what will define the next era of secure communication?

The question has never been more urgent. Artificial intelligence is transforming how organizations communicate, collaborate, and decide. Quantum computing is forcing the largest cryptographic transition in decades. Cyber threats are more sophisticated, regulations more demanding, and data sovereignty has become a board-level mandate. In this environment, encryption alone no longer equals trust.

Enterprise communication has quietly become both a company’s most strategic asset and its most exposed risk surface. Sensitive decisions, intellectual property, regulated data, and AI-driven workflows move through messaging, voice, and video every day. This year theme at NetSfere Connections 2026 is built on a simple premise: the next era of secure communication is defined where cybersecurity, data protection, regulatory compliance, and enterprise governance converge as communication platforms evolve from channels that merely carry information into trusted environments that protect it, secure, compliant, governed, sovereign, and resilient by design.

The 2026 series will convene executives in Kuala Lumpur (August 5), Munich (September 29), Singapore (October 16), Bengaluru (November 19), and Chicago (December 3). Each stop pairs executive keynotes with customer success stories, leading edge technology implementations, and expert-led sessions designed for candid, practical exchange among peers.

Programming across all five cities centers on five pillars that define trusted enterprise communication for the AI and post-quantum era:

Artificial Intelligence - Putting AI to work across collaboration, productivity, automation, and customer engagement without surrendering enterprise trust or control.

Putting AI to work across collaboration, productivity, automation, and customer engagement without surrendering enterprise trust or control. Quantum Resilience - Preparing organizations for the transition to post-quantum cryptography and defending communications against emerging quantum-enabled threats.

Preparing organizations for the transition to post-quantum cryptography and defending communications against emerging quantum-enabled threats. Regulatory Compliance - Embedding governance, auditability, and policy enforcement into every communication workflow to stay ahead of evolving global regulation.

Embedding governance, auditability, and policy enforcement into every communication workflow to stay ahead of evolving global regulation. Data Privacy & Sovereignty - Keeping communications and their data protected, controlled, and compliant with regional privacy and data-residency requirements.

Keeping communications and their data protected, controlled, and compliant with regional privacy and data-residency requirements. Enterprise Governance & IT Control - Giving organizations complete administrative oversight - policy management, lifecycle governance, data ownership, and full operational visibility across every channel.



Together, these pillars represent the new foundation of digital trust - enabling organizations to embrace AI with confidence, navigate a shifting regulatory landscape, prepare for quantum-era cybersecurity, and retain complete control over their communications ecosystem.

“Enterprise communication is undergoing its most significant transformation since the rise of mobile messaging,” said Anurag Lal, President and CEO of NetSfere. “AI is redefining how organizations operate, quantum computing is driving the largest cryptographic shift in a generation, and regulators everywhere are raising the bar on privacy, sovereignty, and resilience. The winners of this decade will be the organizations that build trust into every conversation. For ten years, NetSfere Connections has brought customers, partners, and industry leaders together to do exactly that - and the work has never mattered more.”

The 2026 program will feature executive keynotes, customer success stories, technology showcases, strategic partner sessions, live demonstrations, and expert-led discussions at the intersection of AI, cybersecurity, quantum resilience, compliance, and enterprise communication. Attendees will leave with practical insights into emerging technologies, evolving regulatory requirements, AI governance, and secure collaboration - and a clear playbook for building resilient, future-ready communication environments.

As digital transformation accelerates, NetSfere Connections 2026 offers executives and technology leaders a global stage to tackle one of the defining challenges of today: building communication that is intelligent, trusted, resilient, and secure by design.

Registration for NetSfere Connections 2026 is now open. To learn more or register for an event, visit www.netsfere.com/Resources/Events/NetSfere-Connections-2026. For more information about NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com.

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a leading secure enterprise communications platform that enables organizations to communicate with confidence in an era defined by artificial intelligence, evolving cyber threats, and rising regulatory complexity. Built for highly regulated industries, NetSfere combines end-to-end encrypted messaging, voice, video, and collaboration with AI-enabled capabilities, enterprise governance, and quantum-resilient cryptography to help organizations build trusted communication across a global workforce.

With comprehensive administrative controls, policy enforcement, auditability, and flexible deployment options - including cloud, sovereign cloud, and on-premises - NetSfere gives enterprises complete control over their communications, data, and digital trust. The platform supports leading global regulatory and security standards, including FedRAMP Ready, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and FIPS 140-2.

A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom and NTT, serving enterprises worldwide with carrier-grade communications technology trusted to process more than one trillion messages annually. For more information, visit www.netsfere.com.

Media Contact

Somya Shrivastava

Email: somya.shrivastava@infinite.com