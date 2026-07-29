USCCA Law Opens as a Self-Defense Law Firm — Included With Every USCCA Membership

West Bend, WI, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

USCCA Law, an independent law firm focused on self-defense cases, is now open. Access is included with every USCCA membership at no extra cost.

USCCA Law complements USCCA's self-defense liability insurance by providing members with immediate access to legal representation from the first call after a self-defense incident.

The firm launches with eight founding attorneys who have collectively handled thousands of cases nationwide.

USCCA Law™ (usccalaw.com), an independent law firm focused on defending individuals in self-defense incidents, officially opened today. Access to the firm is included with every United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA®) membership at no additional cost.

Millions of Americans legally carry a firearm every day, but few may know what to do if they have to use it to protect themselves. Following a self-defense incident, the legal process begins immediately, and the decisions and statements made in those first hours can have lasting consequences. USCCA Law was established to provide over 860,000 USCCA members with legal representation and protection from the outset of that process.

Privilege from the First Call

When a member calls the number on the back of their membership card, they are calling USCCA Law directly, which means conversations are protected by attorney-client privilege. This is 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and extends to every member regardless of which attorney they ultimately choose. Members may be connected with legal counsel while law enforcement is still on scene, and in some cases, that early representation can help resolve a matter before charges are ever filed.

“This is a defining moment for the USCCA and the members we serve,” said Tim Schmidt, Chairman & Co-Founder of the USCCA. “We created USCCA Law because the moments immediately following a self-defense incident are often among the most important. By connecting members directly with a law firm from the very first call, we're able to provide a privileged conversation at a time when people may be shaken, emotions are high and the decisions they make can have lasting legal consequences.”

Eight Founding Attorneys. Thousands of cases.

USCCA Law opens with eight founding attorneys, including former felony prosecutors, military JAG veterans, board-certified criminal trial experts and nationally recognized leaders in self-defense law. Collectively, they have handled thousands of criminal cases, helped prevent charges through early intervention, secured dismissals across multiple jurisdictions and won not-guilty verdicts in complex self-defense trials. They have also testified before Congress, trained law enforcement and represented hundreds of USCCA members when their rights and freedom were at stake.

Leading the firm is Alan S. Diamond, Managing Founding Attorney, a Board Certified Criminal Trial Expert and former felony prosecutor who has handled more than 12,000 criminal cases in state and federal courts. Diamond is a founding member of the USCCA Legal Advisory Board and has represented numerous USCCA members involved in self-defense incidents.

“A person who is forced to make a life-or-death decision in seconds deserves an attorney who understands self-defense law and is prepared to devote the time necessary to protect that person’s rights and freedom,” Diamond said. “USCCA Law was built to provide that support from the first conversation, where privilege can attach through every stage of the legal process.”

When a case calls for it, the firm can bring in expert witnesses drawn from former military, FBI and CIA backgrounds, along with nationally recognized use-of-force and firearms-training experts. The firm also associates local counsel where a matter requires it.

Independent, and Answerable to the Member

Members are never locked into a single firm and retain the right to choose their own counsel, and the USCCA’s nationwide preferred attorney network remains in place as an additional option. USCCA Law attorneys will also lead ongoing member education, including plain-language legal guidance in Concealed Carry Magazine, state-specific updates, webinars, and live Q&A sessions.

“We’ve spent 20 years building USCCA membership to help responsible gun owners prepare for the full reality of self-defense,” Schmidt said. “That means education before an incident, training for the moment a decision must be made, financial protection for what may follow, and now a dedicated law firm prepared to defend a member’s rights from the first call to the final resolution. USCCA Law is the right next step in our mission to help members protect their rights, their freedom and their future.”

For more information, visit USCCALaw.com.

About the USCCA

The United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA®), provided by Delta Defense, LLC, provides responsibly armed Americans with world-class education, training and self-defense resources. Through comprehensive training, education and member benefits, the USCCA empowers Americans to protect themselves and those they love while promoting the safe, responsible exercise of the right to self-defense. The USCCA is trusted by more than 860,000 members.

Visit USCCALaw.com to learn about USCCA Law, explore key facts and meet the attorneys serving USCCA members.

Insurance has been purchased by the USCCA and is one of the benefits of membership. USCCA members are additional insureds under a policy issued to the USCCA by Universal Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. Coverage and benefits are subject to the terms, conditions and exclusions of the insurance policy.

USCCA Law’s services are available only to USCCA members and are limited to representation in self-defense incidents. Legal education and training provided through USCCA channels are general in nature, do not constitute individualized legal advice, and do not create an attorney-client relationship.

Attorney-client privilege protects communications made for the purpose of obtaining legal advice and, as with any attorney, does not apply in every circumstance. Examples include communications made in the presence of a third party, communications a member later shares with others, and communications seeking assistance in committing a future crime or fraud. The scope of the privilege and its exceptions vary by state.

Past results do not guarantee, predict, or warrant a similar outcome in any future matter. Every case is different and depends on its own facts and circumstances.

USCCA Membership is not available to residents of New Jersey, New York, or Washington.