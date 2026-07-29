EliseAI Unveils New State of AI in Multifamily Report; 85% See Reduced Operating Expenses

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EliseAI, the AI company automating complex housing and healthcare systems, today released its second annual State of AI in Multifamily report, based on a third-party survey of 350 U.S. multifamily decision-makers and 500 residents. The findings show widespread adoption across the industry, and demonstrate the rapid growth of agentic AI for real-world operational workflows in multifamily. At the same time, they point to a new divide emerging between operators who have simply layered AI on top of existing workflows and those rebuilding their operating models around it entirely.

Amid the widespread adoption, there is a wide range of AI deployment stages among operators. 89% of operators have introduced AI in some form, but only 34% have fully embedded it into daily operations — up from 24% a year ago. The rest are still piloting AI (14%) or have only partially deployed it (41%). While partial deployment is the industry norm, fully automating a workflow end-to-end is not widespread across the industry yet.

"Multifamily is moving faster on AI. The question is no longer around adoption but instead on depth of use,” said Minna Song, CEO and co-founder of EliseAI. “The operators pulling furthest ahead aren't just using AI here and there, they're treating it as the core infrastructure of how they run their business. That's where we're seeing the biggest gains, but the data is clear that lighter implementations are having significant pay offs as well."

Key Findings Include:

Operators are feeling the margin squeeze: Adoption of AI happening against a backdrop of real margin pressure including rising insurance costs (89% expect increases) with 49% bracing for significant or severe increases. At the same time, 57% are concerned that new supply will weigh on rents.

Adoption of AI happening against a backdrop of real margin pressure including rising insurance costs (89% expect increases) with 49% bracing for significant or severe increases. At the same time, 57% are concerned that new supply will weigh on rents. Leasing continues to be a core focus area for AI: In 2025, 64% of operator respondents identified leasing as a top area that AI would transform. Today, 58% of operators are running AI in leasing — more than any other stage of the renter journey. For after-hours inquiries specifically, 86% of operators using AI praise the improvement they’ve seen in how leasing inquiries are managed.

In 2025, 64% of operator respondents identified leasing as a top area that AI would transform. Today, 58% of operators are running AI in leasing — more than any other stage of the renter journey. For after-hours inquiries specifically, 86% of operators using AI praise the improvement they’ve seen in how leasing inquiries are managed. The ROI for operators investing in AI is real: 85% of operators with AI have reduced operating expenses as a result of using it. This year’s data makes clear that the size of that payoff ultimately depends on whether the operator just has AI tools, or restructures the entire organization around AI to run workflows end-to-end.

85% of operators with AI have reduced operating expenses as a result of using it. This year’s data makes clear that the size of that payoff ultimately depends on whether the operator just has AI tools, or restructures the entire organization around AI to run workflows end-to-end. AI adoption limitations: A few key areas holding operators back from going deeper with AI include integration challenges (35%), legacy technology limitations (28%) and a shortage of in-house expertise (28%). Operators who are only layering AI on top of these systems keep running into that friction.

A few key areas holding operators back from going deeper with AI include integration challenges (35%), legacy technology limitations (28%) and a shortage of in-house expertise (28%). Operators who are only layering AI on top of these systems keep running into that friction. Vendor consolidation is a priority: 76% of operators use multiple AI vendors and 29% cite integrating various property systems as one of their top three day-to-day frustrations. 27% are prioritizing consolidation to become more efficient.





The full report, "The 2026 State of AI in U.S. Multifamily," is available for download at https://meet.eliseai.com/3TLfqwv.

About EliseAI

EliseAI transforms complex housing and healthcare systems. By deeply integrating into workflows and automating operations, it makes them efficient and cuts costs for all. Its platform helps property managers handle leasing, maintenance and resident engagement. EliseAI replaces fragmented tools with one integrated system that reduces manual work and improves accessibility and experience for residents and patients alike. The company is based in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Toronto. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com/careers .