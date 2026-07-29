Bright Machines Expands Bright Factory Platform With Hybrid BRC for Resilient AI Infrastructure Production

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Machines , a next-generation manufacturer bringing AI and data center infrastructure production to the edge, announced today the Hybrid BRC (Bright Robotic Cell), an enhancement to its Bright Factory platform . This allows human operators to perform prescribed assembly steps inside a sensor-monitored robotic cell when manual assistance is required, preserving the production record from start to finish. For manufacturing high-value AI infrastructure, this is the only solution delivering this level of traceability when flexibility is essential for maintaining operational performance.

The manufacturing space has had two imperfect options when an automated line needs manual intervention: stop the line or move the in-process units to a separate manual station that is not connected to the same production data thread. That data thread gap made it harder to verify proper procedure was followed, pinpoint the source of a quality issue, or analyze failures in the field. By implementing the Hybrid BRC and bringing operator-assisted work inside its monitored production flow, Bright Machines can address this data gap challenge head on.

“AI infrastructure customers need a manufacturing partner that can keep pace when manual intervention is required without trading away data insights,” said Sviat Dulianinov, CEO of Bright Machines. “The Hybrid BRC lets us do exactly that, keeping the full production record intact while preserving traceability throughout the production process. That combination strengthens our commitment to delivering high quality and flexible operations for our customers with no tradeoff on scale or security."

Built using experience learned from Bright Machines’ BRC, a modular, software-defined cell that redefined assembly automation, the Hybrid BRC expands that foundation with added flexibility. It incorporates guarded access doors and safety panels as a core part of the production line, enabling the safe inclusion of human operators whenever required. When the doors are opened, the robotic arm at the station is deactivated, allowing the operator to enter the cell and maintain production continuity with on-screen assembly instructions guiding every step. The Hybrid BRC then monitors for incorrect installs, missed steps, and wrong components, applying the critical quality checks as when the line is running at full automation. This preserves the Bright Machines traceability record at the serial-number level from start to finish. If an issue surfaces later in the field, the complete dataset is readily available for analysis within the Bright Factory platform.

"The future of manufacturing isn't choosing between automation and flexibility — it's combining both in the same digital production environment," said Lior Susan, Founder and CEO of Eclipse, and Chairman and Co-Founder of Bright Machines. "The Hybrid BRC solves one of the industry's toughest challenges: preserving traceability and data integrity even when human intervention is required.”

Now available as part of the Bright Factory platform, the Hybrid BRC helps maintain production continuity while preserving traceability when manual intervention is required. For customers seeking a resilient and trustworthy path from silicon to revenue, reach out to sales@brightmachines.com or visit brightmachines.com for more information.

About Bright Machines

Bright Machines is a next-generation manufacturer bringing AI and data center infrastructure production to the edge. By embedding software-defined automation, AI-driven quality enforcement, and unified manufacturing data directly into customer and partner facilities, Bright Machines delivers fast, consistent, and adaptable production of highly complex systems, maintaining traceability and control as products and configurations evolve. With experience from deploying more than 130 microfactories across 10+ countries and 60+ customers, Bright Machines brings deep manufacturing excellence to one of the most demanding production environments in the world. Backed by BlackRock, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Eclipse, Bright Machines is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit brightmachines.com .