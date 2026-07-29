Kalsec Names New Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalsec Inc. today announced the appointment of Greg Shewchuk as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Shewchuk succeeds Julie Heine as part of a planned leadership transition following her retirement after three decades of distinguished service to Kalsec.





With more than 30 years of global leadership experience across the food & beverage and health & wellness industries, Shewchuk now leads Kalsec's global commercial organization. He is responsible for driving the company's commercial strategy, setting strategic direction, accelerating market growth, enhancing the customer experience and leading the EMEA and APAC regions.

Prior to joining Kalsec, Shewchuk served as Chief Executive Officer of MyForest Foods and SpoonfulONE, where he led two high-growth, private equity-backed consumer businesses. Previously, he was Senior Vice President at Campbell Soup Company, leading its $3.3 billion U.S. retail business, which included iconic brands such as Campbell's, Chunky, Swanson, Prego and V8 Beverages. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer at Mead Johnson Nutrition, overseeing both the consumer and B2B medical nutrition businesses. Earlier in his career, Shewchuk led North American Snacks Innovation at Mondelez International and held senior leadership roles at Cadbury plc and Unilever.

Shewchuk earned an M.B.A. from Queen's University and an Honors Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Western Ontario in Canada.

About Kalsec® Inc.

Kalsec is the premier global producer of natural taste and sensory, color, and food protection solutions for the food and beverage industry. With over 65 years of experience, Kalsec’s deep technical expertise and cutting-edge natural ingredient solutions enable customers to overcome the complex challenges in creating delicious, savory and exciting products that meet consumers’ evolving needs. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with production and distribution facilities around the world, Kalsec is a certified B Corp committed to unlocking the potential of people, nature, and science to nourish the world. Discover What’s Naturally Possible™ at www.kalsec.com.

Media Contact:

Alli Cooke

acooke@lambert.com

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