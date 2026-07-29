Tessell Earns 4.6 out of 5 from Verified Enterprise Customers in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud DBMS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell, the enterprise Database-as-a-Service platform that gives organizations unified control across any database engine and any cloud, has been included in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report for the second consecutive year. Verified customers rated the platform 4.6 out of 5 overall and 4.5 or higher across all four evaluation categories.

What stands out is who wrote the reviews. They come from practitioners in banking, insurance, government, and energy, with newer adoption in healthcare and media, the regulated, high-stakes environments where a database problem quickly becomes a business problem. Reviewers range from large global enterprises to mid-market organizations across North America, Europe, and Asia. These are teams that do not adopt infrastructure because it is interesting, and do not leave public praise casually.

Two themes run through their feedback. The first is cost, the reason customers cite most often for choosing Tessell. The second is operational simplicity: disaster-recovery failover in minutes, real-time cross-region replication, and a single control plane that provisions and manages databases across multiple engines.

A verified Tessell customer in a senior engineering role described the impact on their organization:





A team running Oracle workloads in the cloud pointed to the operational difference:





Across the report, Tessell's category ratings were: Product Capabilities 4.6, Sales Experience 4.6, Deployment Experience 4.5, and Support Experience 4.4 (out of 5).Tessell is recognized in the same report as the most established providers in enterprise data, including Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, and Google.

The feedback tracks with a year of enterprise growth, and cost is where it shows most clearly. Fortune 500 companies, global banks, and government agencies, including CSX, Moody's, Citizens Bank, and Forbes, run mission-critical data on Tessell and report 25 to 50 percent reductions in total database cost of ownership, provisioning up to 10x faster, and availability up to 99.99 percent. Over the past year Tessell has taken on customer environments of 700 and 500 databases, migrations spanning 33 data centers, and multi-cloud deployments behind major modernization programs.

“I have spent forty years helping enterprises manage their data, most recently leading AWS’s relational and non-relational database services. I know how unforgiving these workloads are, which is why the feedback that matters most comes from the practitioners running them. Banks, insurers, and government teams operating production systems do not hand out praise lightly. When they say a platform is easier to operate while still meeting their security and recovery requirements, that is meaningful validation. It is a significant reason I joined Tessell.”

- Jeff Carter, Chief Strategy Officer, Tessell

"Enterprise customers trust Tessell to run some of their most critical and regulated database workloads, and we are grateful to the practitioners who took the time to share their experience," said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder of Tessell. "This recognition belongs to them, and we work to earn it every day."

Organizations evaluating database platforms can read the verified customer reviews and download the full Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud Database Management Systems report at [LANDING PAGE URL].



About TessellTessell is the enterprise DBaaS platform that gives organizations unified control across any database engine and any cloud. Tessell's control plane, phased migration methodology, and built-in governance help enterprises migrate, manage, and modernize without disrupting what is already working. Fortune 500 companies, global banks, and government agencies, including CSX, Moody's, Citizens Bank, and Forbes, trust Tessell to keep their most critical data running, reporting 25 to 50 percent reductions in total database cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://www.tessell.com .



Media Contact



Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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