Cloudera Named a Leader in Data Lakehouses, Q3 2026 Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Lakehouses, Q3 2026 . Cloudera was evaluated alongside the industry's most significant data lakehouse providers on current offering, strategy and customer feedback. It was given the highest possible score in the vision and roadmap criteria.

As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, the data lakehouse has become the foundation for modern AI and analytics. Optimal Enterprise AI agents require more than powerful models; they depend on trusted, governed, and highly contextual data with complete lineage, real-time access, and enterprise-grade security. Cloudera's Open Data Lakehouse brings these capabilities together in a single platform, helping to enable organizations to transform complex, distributed data into the trusted foundation required to power agentic AI at scale. As the only hybrid lakehouse provider, Cloudera can offer customers the flexibility to deploy AI anywhere, ensuring seamless portability and scalability with full control and security.

The report states that Cloudera's platform supports zero-copy multi-engine access over governed data, real-time streaming, federated SQL, semantic and vector search, agentic AI workflows, autoscaling, and enterprise observability. It also states that Cloudera is a strong fit for enterprises requiring hybrid flexibility, strong governance, real-time analytics, and operational control across large, distributed, and highly regulated data environments.

"As organizations accelerate their AI strategies, the quality, governance, and accessibility of their data have become the defining factors for success," said Leo Brunnick, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. "We believe being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Lakehouses validates our vision of delivering an open, hybrid lakehouse that enables customers to bring AI to their data, wherever it resides. By combining enterprise-grade governance with the flexibility to deploy across cloud, on-premises, and sovereign environments, we're helping customers build trusted AI they can scale with confidence."

Access The Forrester Wave™: Data Lakehouses, Q3 2026 here , and learn more about how Cloudera is delivering trusted, reliable, and unified data to fuel AI and analytics here .

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is the only hybrid data and AI platform company that large organizations trust to bring AI to their data anywhere it lives. Unlike other providers, Cloudera delivers a consistent cloud experience that converges public clouds, on-prem data centers, and the edge, leveraging a proven open-source foundation. As the pioneer in big data, Cloudera empowers businesses to apply AI and assert control over 100% of their data, in all forms, improving security, governance, and real-time and predictive insights. The world’s largest brands across all industries rely on Cloudera to transform decision-making and ultimately boost bottom lines, safeguard against threats, and save lives.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X . © 2026 Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

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