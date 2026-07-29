Avocado Green Mattress Expands Retail Presence in Kansas Through Partnership with Furniture Mall

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, has partnered with Furniture Mall , a family-owned furniture and mattress retailer, to bring award-winning mattresses and sleep essentials to customers across the Kansas City metro area.

“We've always seen Kansas as a great opportunity for Avocado, and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Furniture Mall,” said Mark DesJardin, Director of Business Development at Avocado Green Mattress. “Their commitment to teaching customers the benefits of organic sleep systems makes this a natural fit, and we're excited to grow together."

The partnership expands Avocado's retail footprint in the Midwest while making certified organic sleep products more accessible to consumers seeking healthier, sustainable home furnishings. Furniture Mall now offers a curated assortment of Avocado's premium sleep products, including the Avocado Green Organic Firm Mattress , Organic Waterproof Mattress Protector , Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress , Bedding , and more.

“As customer demand continues shifting toward wellness-focused and sustainable products, Avocado was a natural addition to our assortment,” said Jeff Winter, President of Furniture Mall. “The brand brings a differentiated sleep experience, premium craftsmanship, and an organic luxury category that complements our vision for the future of home furnishings.”

Built with certified organic materials and crafted to rigorous environmental and social standards, Avocado products are designed to deliver exceptional comfort while supporting healthier homes and a more sustainable future. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping consumers make more informed choices about sleep, wellness, and sustainable living through premium products backed by education and expert guidance.

Avocado's curated collection is now available in Furniture Mall's Olathe, Kansas location and online.For more information, please visit www.thefurnituremall.com .

About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation with six finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Its mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials, which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model, and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Its certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing; EWG VERIFIED® and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is also a Climate Label Certified company, a 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a “Brand That Matters.”

Press Contact:

Mark Abrials

Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer

Avocado Green Mattress

press@avocadomattress.com