Kelly Park Capital Private Funds Launches PRISM 2.0, Featuring a Unified 5-in-1 Onboarding Experience for Alternative Investments

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Park Capital (KPC) Private Funds, a technology-enabled independent private market investing platform providing financial advisors access to curated private investment opportunities, today announced the launch of PRISM 2.0, which represents the next evolution of its technology platform, featuring a unified “5-in-1” onboarding experience enabling advisors and their clients to complete a single subscription process across multiple alternative investments, dramatically reducing administrative complexity.

Typical alternative investment subscriptions, even when digitized, often require investors to complete separate subscription and AML onboarding process for each fund, repeatedly inputting the same personal and financial information, navigating varying qualification requirements and executing multiple signature packets across multiple document packages that frequently exceed 200 pages each. PRISM 2.0 approaches the process differently. Rather than requiring advisors and investors to complete a separate subscription package for every investment, PRISM's 5-in-1 onboarding enables investors to complete a single streamlined onboarding process before allocating capital across multiple underlying investment strategies.

"Administrative complexity shouldn't be the reason advisors miss opportunities or waste valuable time on paperwork instead of serving clients," said Dean Rubino, CEO of KPC Private Funds. "When we built PRISM, our goal wasn't simply to digitize an existing process. It was to make the operational complexity of investing in private markets virtually disappear for advisors and their clients. PRISM 2.0 represents the next evolution of that philosophy."

The launch coincides with the alternative investment industry’s larger focus on improving subscription workflows. Recently, some of the larger players in the space have offered products that solve a portion of the operational burdens around advisors allocating client capital across multiple private market investments, but don’t go far enough. For KPC Private Funds, however, solving that challenge has been a core design principle since the firm's inception.

"Too much of our industry has focused on making a complicated process slightly more efficient by piling five sets of documents into one e-signature process,” Michael Siedlecki, Managing Director and Head of Investment Research, said. “But why is this process so complicated in the first place? That question shaped KPC Private Funds, and we sought to answer it with PRISM 2.0. Rather than digitizing an outdated workflow; we designed a better one."

For a representative five-investment allocation, the difference is substantial. Traditional workflows can require approximately 1,000 pages of subscription documents, roughly 15 signatures, and take 30 minutes or more to complete. PRISM reduces that same experience to approximately 250 pages, five signatures, and a straight-through digital workflow that can be completed in minutes.

According to KPC Private Funds’ internal estimates based on a representative five-investment allocation, the platform delivers approximately 75% fewer subscription documents, requiring roughly 80% fewer required signatures. The result is a streamlined onboarding experience completed in minutes, rather than hours. Because the onboarding process is standardized, investor information is collected once and digitally mapped to a single subscription package rather than five, reducing repetitive data entry while minimizing opportunities for manual error.

Beyond the enhanced onboarding workflow, PRISM 2.0 expands KPC Private Funds’ advisor technology platform with additional capabilities designed to improve operational efficiency while preserving the firm's high-touch service model. KPC Private Funds is rolling out the new platform in phases, with advisors onboarded first before expanding access to their clients. This deliberate approach is designed to build familiarity and confidence before broader adoption.

The platform is rolling out to several hundred users this month, with additional advisory firms currently moving through implementation.

"As more advisors incorporate private markets into client portfolios, operational efficiency becomes just as important as investment access," Rubino added. "Technology should remove friction, not create another system advisors have to manage or another administrative burden to visit upon clients. That's the philosophy behind PRISM, and it's the foundation we've continued to build upon with PRISM 2.0."

About Kelly Park Capital Private Funds

Kelly Park Capital (KPC) Private Funds is an independent alternative investment platform that provides financial advisors with a single platform for accessing institutional-quality hedge funds, private equity, co-investments, and pre-IPO opportunities while simplifying subscription, administration, and ongoing management while maintaining a high-touch service model.