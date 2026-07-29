ARRAY Technologies Launches Atlas™, Expanding Product Portfolio with Suite of Foundation-to-Tracker Solutions to Deliver Optimized System Performance from the Ground Up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the “Company”), a New Mexico-based leading global provider of tracking technology and fixed-tilt products, foundation solutions, software systems and services, today announced an expansion of its product portfolio with launch of ARRAY Atlas™, a new suite of foundation-to-tracker solutions designed exclusively for ARRAY trackers and APA foundations to enhance their technical interoperability.

Across standard and challenging sites alike, the interface between foundation and tracker has historically been fragmented, hardware-heavy, and never engineered as an integrated part of the tracker system. This includes traditional steel W-beams, the current standard for most utility-scale solar piles and foundation-to-tracker interfaces, which can create unnecessary cost and execution challenges through volatile commodity pricing, limited sourcing flexibility, and installation complexity.

Designed from the ground up, the Atlas suite reimagines the connection between APA foundation and ARRAY tracker, giving customers greater installation flexibility, procurement resilience, wire management readiness, and project certainty across virtually any soil condition.

As an engineered alternative to existing foundation approaches, Atlas provides a cost competitive and optimized solution to service the tracker foundation market, which exceeds $1B annually1.

"For decades, developers have relied on commodity steel piles that were never engineered as part of the tracker system," said Josh Von Deylen, Chief Executive Officer of APA Solar, an ARRAY company. "Atlas changes that by bringing the foundation and tracker interface together in a purpose-built solution that helps customers install faster, source more efficiently, and execute projects with greater confidence."

ARRAY Atlas I (left) and Atlas II (right), a new suite of foundation-to-tracker solutions designed exclusively for ARRAY trackers and APA foundations

Atlas is available in two configurations built around a common engineered bearing housing platform to enable customers to pair the right foundation solution for their site while maintaining a consistent tracker interface above grade:

Atlas I is designed for standard soil conditions, connecting driven foundations (a shortened W-beam or sigma pile) to the tracker through an adjustable rolled steel C-channel and bearing interface, which offers customers:

Greater design and field flexibility to correct minor driving variation in height through vertical C-channel adjustment

to correct minor driving variation in height through vertical C-channel adjustment Improved procurement resiliency by reducing or eliminating steel beam in favor of roll-formed steel components

by reducing or eliminating steel beam in favor of roll-formed steel components Reduced deformation risk by shortening the driven foundation and separating it from the tracker interface





Atlas II is designed for challenging soil conditions, connecting engineered foundations (helical piles or ground screws) with a dual-leg interface and bearing interface, which offers customers:

Better installation efficiency through an integrated design with fewer connection points and a 70% reduction in component count compared to APA A-Frame®

through an integrated design with fewer connection points and a 70% reduction in component count compared to APA A-Frame® Enhanced adaptability for design and on-site conditions, including improved vertical and East/West adjustability, supporting sites with varied topography





As utility-scale solar projects continue to scale in size while labor availability, procurement complexity, and schedule pressures increase, developers are looking for integrated solutions that simplify construction and reduce execution risk.

The launch of Atlas represents another milestone following ARRAY's acquisition of APA Solar, a premier solar racking and foundations solutions provider, in 2025. By combining ARRAY's leadership in solar tracking with APA's expertise in foundation engineering, the companies are accelerating the development of integrated solutions that simplify project execution from the ground up.

For more information or to discuss project inquiries, please contact the APA sales team at sales@apasolar.com or 419-267-5280.

For more information on ARRAY Atlas, visit https://arraytechinc.com/products/atlas

(1) Based on Wood Mackenzie Global Solar Tracker Landscape H1 2026 Report and company estimates



About ARRAY Technologies

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global provider of solar tracking technology and fixed-tilt systems to utility-scale and distributed generation customers who construct, develop, and operate solar photovoltaic sites. With solutions engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, ARRAY’s high-quality solar trackers, fixed-tilt systems, software platforms, foundation solutions, and field services combine to maximize energy production and deliver value to our customers for the entire lifecycle of a project. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY is rooted in manufacturing and driven by technology – relying on its domestic manufacturing, diversified global supply chain, and customer-centric approach to design, deliver, commission, train, and support solar energy deployment around the world. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit www.arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected performance, availability, pricing, and market adoption of ARRAY Atlas™ and the Company's other recently launched products; the anticipated benefits of the Atlas suite to customers, including installation speed and efficiency, procurement resilience and sourcing flexibility, design and field adjustability, reduced component counts, and reduced execution risk; the Company's estimates regarding the size of its total addressable market and the anticipated expansion of that market through foundation-to-tracker solutions; the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisition of APA Solar, including the integration of ARRAY's tracking technology with APA Solar's foundation engineering capabilities and the development of additional integrated solutions; the Company's ability to continue to grow its global installed base and expand into new markets; the Company's expectations regarding continued demand for solar energy and utility-scale solar deployment, including trends in project scale, labor availability, procurement complexity, and construction schedules; and the Company's business strategy and growth prospects. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include, without limitation, changes in demand for utility-scale solar projects domestically and internationally; customer acceptance and rate of adoption of new products, including Atlas; delays in product availability or shipment; actual field, installation, and cost performance of the Company's products that may differ from modeled or anticipated results, including in varied soil and site conditions; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the APA Solar acquisition on the expected timeline or at all; the accuracy of the Company's estimates regarding its total addressable market; volatility in steel and other commodity prices and the availability of components and raw materials; macroeconomic conditions, trade policy changes, or supply chain disruptions affecting operations; changes in government policy or incentives supporting solar energy deployment; and reliance on third-party partners to perform their respective roles on schedule and to specification. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website www.arraytechinc.com. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future

Media Contact:

Steven Kirsch

+1 505-738-6923

media@arraytechinc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ARRAY Technologies

Investor Relations

investors@arraytechinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe78dfcf-bff0-4e85-9fa0-fb92685e2296