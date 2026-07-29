Vita CocoⓇ and Fruit of the LoomⓇ Launch Limited-Edition “Coconut Bra” Nursing Bra, Released in Honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month





NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco , America’s leading coconut water brand, is teaming up with Fruit of the Loom to launch the limited-edition “Coconut Bra”, a coconut-themed nursing bra in honor of National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, that playfully nods to the importance of hydration throughout the breastfeeding journey.

Available beginning August 3 for just $5.00, the limited-edition nursing bra is available in sizes S to 3XL and pairs comfort with a tropical-inspired design. Beyond the collaboration, Vita Coco is deepening its commitment to supporting mothers by contributing $30,000 to long-time partner For All Mothers+ (FAM+) , a nonprofit that works at the intersection of motherhood and sports to dismantle systemic barriers that penalize motherhood, in order to build a more equitable society where all mothers can thrive.

Together, the brands bring two everyday essentials for breastfeeding moms - comfortable nursing wear and hydrating coconut water - into one unexpected, feel-good collaboration that celebrates and supports new moms during National Breastfeeding Awareness Month. The design draws on Vita Coco’s tropical roots, featuring colorful illustrations of coconuts and palm trees, and weaves little doses of joy into an everyday essential.

Inspired by the unfiltered reality of new motherhood, the collaboration celebrates the everyday essentials– from hydration to comfort – that help moms care for themselves while caring for their babies.

“Over the years, we’ve heard from so many moms who’ve made Vita Coco part of their new motherhood journey and rely on us to help with hydration, and those conversations have reminded us of something we’ve always believed: the best brands show up in real life, even when it’s a little messy,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “That’s why partnering with Fruit of the Loom felt so natural. Together, we share a passion for showing up in the real, everyday moments that matter, and this collaboration gave us a chance to celebrate moms with honesty, humor and a reminder to take care of themselves, too.”

“Fruit of the Loom has always been committed to creating comfortable, accessible essentials for women, and partnering with Vita Coco for National Breastfeeding Awareness Month felt like a natural fit,” said Katie Over, Brand Communications Manager at Fruit of the Loom. “Together, we've created something that's both fun and functional, celebrating nursing moms with a collaboration that brings together two beloved brands in an unexpected and meaningful way.”

For more information and to purchase the Vita Coco® x Fruit of the Loom® Coconut Nursing Bra, visit http://vitacoco.com/pages/new-mom-fuel.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is an international leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair Lingerie®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

About For All Mothers+

For All Mothers+ is a nonprofit working at the intersection of motherhood and sports to dismantle systemic barriers and build an equitable society for all mothers to thrive. We are shifting the narrative by spotlighting the realities of the Motherhood Penalty – the phenomenon by which women face economic, social, and health disadvantages after becoming mothers.

Founded on Mother’s Day 2020 by Track & Field Olympic Medalist and mother of three, Alysia Montaño, For All Mothers+ envisions a world where valuing the economic, social, and cultural contributions of mothers is the norm and equity for mothers is guaranteed by design, not granted by exception.

Through the lens of sports, we drive investment, policy reform, and cultural influence through research, storytelling, and grants – setting a new standard for how mothers are supported across industries. For All Mothers+ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Learn more at www.forallmothers.org and follow @forallmothersorg on Instagram.

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adb33c8b-f6c4-4e3b-9767-539ca105a6cc