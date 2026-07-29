Manger Insurance, Inc. Eliminates Manual Commission Reconciliation with Applied Recon

Chicago, IL, July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Manger Insurance, Inc., a North Dakota agency serving commercial, personal lines, and benefits clients with a heavy oil and gas book, has selected Applied Recon to eliminate the 2-3 days of manual commission reconciliation the agency previously spent every month. Manger Insurance now relies on Applied Recon's drag-and-drop statement matching, automatic policy number matching, and direct bill commission downloads, all natively embedded in Applied Epic, to close out commissions each month without manual data entry.

"It used to take me at least two to three days every month digging through commission statements and figuring out where each payment belonged," said Kalyn Murphy, finance and operations coordinator, Manger Insurance, Inc. "Applied Recon means less human error and faster reconciliation, so instead of spending my time fixing problems three months after they happened, I can spend it actually making money instead of just making sure we got paid."

Applied Recon is a commission reconciliation solution natively embedded within Applied Epic, matching commission statements against policy records without leaving the agency's management system. Drag-and-drop statement matching, automatic policy number matching, and direct bill commission downloads work together to close a workflow that previously required days of manual transaction entry every month. By removing that manual work, Applied Recon gives agency staff time back to focus on client service and revenue-generating activity.

"Too many agencies treat manual commission reconciliation as simply the cost of doing business, when it's actually one of the most automatable workflows in an agency," said Chase Petrey, president, Applied Pay, Applied Systems. "Applied Recon eliminated that manual work for Manger Insurance, giving the agency the freedom to reinvest that time in growth instead of chasing down payments."

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About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.