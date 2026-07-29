VantageRoad Partners Launches Exclusive Advisory Council to Bring Executive Judgment to an AI-Enabled World

NEW YORK, NY , July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VantageRoad Partners today announced the launch of its Advisory Council, bringing together 16 senior leaders with firsthand experience in policy, technology, finance, cybersecurity, communications, governance and stakeholder engagement. The Council offers VantageRoad’s clients something most advisory relationships cannot: expertise stemming from accomplished executives who have led through critical decisions that shape organizations, from boardrooms and regulatory hearings to crisis command centers and transformational growth initiatives.

The Advisory Council builds on VantageRoad Partners' executive partnership model by supplementing the firm with experienced operators and trusted advisors. In responding to client needs during periods of significant growth, transformation and organizational complexity, the Council members’ deep expertise in industries such as advanced manufacturing, healthcare, policy, communications, advocacy, partnerships and stakeholder management, operations, energy, finance, and AI and technology are invaluable.

As organizations face increasingly interconnected challenges involving policy, regulation, reputation and stakeholder trust, VantageRoad created the Advisory Council so that that the firm had a bench of exprienced leaders who can provide multiple perspectives.

"Organizations today have challenges that cross many disciplines," said Komie Jain, Co-Founder, Partner and General Counsel of VantageRoad Partners. "We created the Advisory Council so that we could provide the right counsel to our clients by having access to accomplished leaders who have navigated these issues firsthand. Whether the challenge involves regulation, governance, communications, technology, stakeholder trust or growth strategy, we can assemble the right expertise to help leadership teams make better decisions and execute with confidence."

Founded earlier this year, VantageRoad Partners helps organizations bridge the gap between strategy and execution by aligning internal decision making with the external realities that determine business success. Built with AI integrated natively into its methodologies, workflows and advisory tools, the firm's model combines technology with senior executive judgment to help leaders navigate increasingly complex business decisions and earn the trust and support required to grow.

The Advisory Council further expands that model by creating a knowledge ecosystem that the firm can access as business needs evolve. Rather than relying on a single advisor or discipline, VantageRoad assembles the right combination of expertise for each engagement.

"The pace of change today requires organizations to think differently about how they access expertise," said Gordon Price Locke, Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Marketing Officer. "We've intentionally built an ecosystem of experienced leaders who know how to collaborate across disciplines. That allows us to help clients solve more complex problems and make better decisions that have lasting business consequences."

The Advisory Council includes accomplished executives, board advisors and subject matter experts. Members include:

Alethia Jackson

Anne Lefever

Dawn Stump

James ("Jim") McGaugh

Joe Brettell

John Graham

John Lipsey

Josh Olazabal

Kate Karas

Laura Irons Paredes

Marissa Jarratt

Mike O'Brien

Peter D. Dugas

Richard Ross

Roi Ewell

Sukhi Sahni

About VantageRoad Partners

https://vantageroadpartners.com

VantageRoad Partners helps companies and their leaders with capacity and specialized knowledge to bridge vision and execution, aligning internal and external realities to earn permission to grow. The firm’s new, proprietary frameworks, advisory council and partnership network help bring the new high stakes of growth, reputation, trust, positioning, policy and regulatory complexities together for results.

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