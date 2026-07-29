Callan JMB and Alabama State University Break Ground on Atlas Complex, Launching an Unprecedented Strategic Partnership to Advance U.S. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience

This new landmark project is forecast to ultimately generate estimated annual gross revenues of $500 million for the partnership

Callan JMB is entitled to receive a 21% participation in the venture, which could represent approximately $105 million in revenue for the first year and over $400 million in revenues over the five-year agreement

The next phase of the project is being initiated with the development of the Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center at the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB in Marion, Alabama

MARION, Ala., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced breaking ground at the Atlas Complex representing the completion of an important strategic partnership with Alabama State University (“ASU”) to support the development of a significant integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem designed to strengthen the United States (U.S.) domestic pharmaceutical production, enhance U.S. supply chain resilience, and improve national medical preparedness.

Under the partnership, the Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center secures another significant milestone in the Company's strategy of expanding the Atlas Complex into a successful integrated healthcare, biomanufacturing and life sciences campus. Callan JMB will provide operational infrastructure supporting future pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, including logistics, compliance, warehousing, facility leasing, supply chain management, and related operational services. Under the terms of the agreement, Callan JMB will receive 21% of the gross revenue generated by pharmaceutical manufacturing operations.

The Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center represents another successful strategic investment in the continued development of the Atlas Complex as an integrated healthcare and life sciences campus designed to support multiple organizations through shared operational infrastructure. The Atlas Complex is designed to reduce barriers to commercialization while strengthening America's domestic biomanufacturing capacity.

The project is forecast to increase employment in Alabama by creating more than 150 direct, high-skilled positions across biotechnology, engineering, research and advanced manufacturing while supporting approximately 300 additional indirect jobs through construction, logistics, supplier networks and regional business activity.

Located within the Atlas Complex, the Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center will become a cornerstone facility supporting collaboration among academic researchers, private industry, healthcare organizations and government partners. Through the continued partnership between ASU and Callan JMB, the facility will support workforce training, applied research, technology commercialization aligned with America's expanding biomanufacturing sector.

Callan JMB expects to engage in additional strategic partnerships, industry collaborations and workforce initiatives that further expand the Atlas Complex as a center for domestic biomanufacturing, healthcare innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer and President of Callan JMB, commented, “We are very excited to be one of the first companies to answer the call to facilitate America’s ability to gain pharmaceutical security by increasing development and manufacture here in the U.S. The Marion 9 Biomanufacturing Center reflects exactly what we envisioned for the Atlas Complex and our partnership with Alabama State University. Although we are a small company, this partnership is a template for future relationships, demonstrates our ability to succeed on a national scale and shows that Callan’s future is bright. Our strategy has always been to create an environment where higher education, private industry and government work together to strengthen America's healthcare infrastructure. This partnership reflects our vision for the future of healthcare infrastructure in the United States. As demand grows for secure domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing and achieving resilient supply chains, we believe improved integrated operational platforms like the one we have developed with Alabama State University will become the standard. Together, we have the opportunity to create an ecosystem that will become the model to dramatically reshape how critical pharmaceutical products are developed, manufactured, and delivered in the United States."

Mr. Williams continued, “We believe this partnership will create substantial short and long-term value for our shareholders while strengthening America's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.”

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance, and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping, and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

About the Atlas Complex by Callan JMB

Atlas Complex by Callan JMB is a pharmaceutical, medical, and logistics campus located in Marion, Alabama. Designed to support U.S. pharmaceutical onshoring and strengthen domestic supply chains, the campus provides scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), research collaboration, workforce development, cold chain logistics, and domestic distribution within a single integrated environment.

Atlas Complex Media Contact:

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Registration Statement Under the Securities Act of 1933 on Form S-1, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Relations:

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com